McGwire Fans Seven, Pelicans Shut out by Cannon Ballers 5-0 in Series Finale

Published on May 24, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (18-25) dropped the series finale 5-0 to the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (24-21) 5-0 at Atrium Health Ballpark on Sunday afternoon. With the loss, the Pelicans were swept by the Cannon Ballers and are now in the midst of their longest losing streak of the season (eight games).

The Pelicans received another strikeout heavy performance from Mason McGwire (2-2, 2.40). Even though he recorded the loss, McGwire tossed four innings of three-run ball (all earned) while surrendering five hits, one walk, and racked up seven strikeouts.

Kannapolis started the scoring in the bottom of the first. Matthew Boughton doubled and then later scored on an RBI double from Rylan Galvan to give the Cannon Ballers a 1-0 lead.

The Cannon Ballers added another run in the bottom of the second on a solo home run by James Taussig (3) to extend the lead to 2-0.

Kannapolis put up another run in the fourth inning. Taussig lined a double and then after Adrian Gil drew a walk, advanced to third when Nathan Archer was plunked. In the ensuing at-bat, a wild pitch scored Taussig to give the Cannon Ballers a 3-0 advantage.

The Cannon Ballers tacked on two more insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth. Taussig singled and then scored on a two-run home run courtesy of Marcelo Alcala (3) which extended the lead to 5-0.

RHP Riley Eikhoff (3-4, 3.83) received the win for the Cannon Ballers.

Myrtle Beach will have the day off tomorrow before returning to Pelicans Ballpark on Tuesday May 26 when they start a six-game homestand against the Wilson Warbirds (Single-A Milwaukee Brewers). First pitch is slated for 6:35 PM. Both starting pitchers have yet to be announced for either team.

For tickets and more information, visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Tickets







Carolina League Stories from May 24, 2026

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