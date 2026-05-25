FredNats Dominate Doubleheader, Take Five of Six Against Fayetteville For 6th Series Win in a Row

Published on May 24, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







Fredericksburg, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals swept today's doubleheader to win the series over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers and take five out of six in these teams' first meeting of the season.

In game one, the FredNats jumped ahead right as the game got underway. Eli Willits, in his return from five games off, hit the first pitch of the afternoon into right field and legged out a double. He was brought home by Luke Dickerson to make it 1-0 after the 1st.

Fayetteville would tie the game in the 3rd, though, as Miguel Sime Jr, who was excellent on the day with seven strikeouts in just three innings, walked the bases loaded, then balked to allow Hector Salas to cross home.

The FredNats bounced back right away, though, putting up a four-spot in the top of the 4th. Nick Peoples walked with the bases loaded to bring home the first run, then Eli Willits hit his second double of the game to bring home two runs and put the FredNats up 4-2. Fredericksburg would get some more insurance in the top of the 6th, as Juan Cruz crushed a two-run home run into left field to make it 6-1. The Woodpeckers added one more in the bottom of the 6th to make it 6-2. Jacob Roberts closed the door in the bottom of the 7th to give the FredNats the win.

Game two wasn't as close, but it was maybe twice as entertaining. After a rain delay that lasted only about 30 minutes following the top of the 1st, the FredNats took the first lead in the top of the 3rd, plating three with RBIs coming from Dashyll Tejeda, Gavin Fien and Nick Peoples.

The Fireworks really started in the 4th, though, as after Jordan Williams was awarded a walk on just three balls, an appeal brought him back to the plate. On the next pitch, Williams destroyed a ball, onto the roof of the Sergeant's Valor bar in right field and made the most of his trot around the bases. That made it 5-0. That would cause him to get thrown at in his next at-bat and warnings issued to both dugouts.

A few batters later in the top of the 4th, Coy James picked up his 2nd extra base hit of the game, and his 6th homer of the season, putting a ball over the wall in left with two on base to put the FredNats up 8-0. Jamison Jones hit a solo homer in the top of the 5th to make it 9-0.

Carson Fischer put together yet another great start for the FredNats, throwing four innings of shutout ball, allowing just a pair of hits. Fischer's ERA on the season is down to just 1.62.

After tomorrow's off day, the FredNats are back in action on Tuesday against the Delmarva Shorebirds. When these teams faced off back in April, Fredericksburg averaged more than 10 runs per game. First pitch in game one of the series is set for 7:05 PM at Perdue Stadium.







Carolina League Stories from May 24, 2026

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