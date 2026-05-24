Delmarva Splits Sunday's Doubleheader with Wilson

Published on May 24, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







WILSON, NC: The Delmarva Shorebirds (16-29) split Sunday's doubleheader with the Wilson Warbirds (23-22) with a 7-6 loss in extra innings in Game 1 and a 4-3 win in Game 2.

GAME 1

The Shorebirds took a quick lead in the first inning on a throwing error on a steal attempt and an RBI single by DJ Layton, going in front 2-0 after an inning.

The lead grew to 4-0 in the third when RJ Austin scored on a wild pitch, followed by an RBI double from Joshua Liranzo.

Wilson scored their first run in the fourth on a two-out RBI single by Pedro Ibarguen, making it a 4-1 game.

Caden Hunter delivered another dominant start for the Shorebirds, throwing four innings, striking out nine batters, and allowing one run on three hits and three walks.

The Warbirds began to battle back after Hunter departed, scoring one run in the fifth on a sacrifice fly by Frederi Montero and another in the sixth on an RBI groundout by Handelfry Encarnacion, trimming Delmarva's lead to 4-3.

With the score still 4-3 in the seventh, Wilson tied the game with an RBI double by Rylan Mills, but he was left stranded as the winning run when JD Hennen forced the game into extras, tied at four.

In the top of the eighth, the Shorebirds regained the lead with back-to-back RBI singles from RJ Austin and Stiven Martinez, taking a 6-4 advantage into the bottom half.

However, the Warbirds rallied to tie the game on a wild pitch and an error. After another error loaded the bases with one out, Frederi Montero won the game for Wilson with an RBI single, giving the Warbirds a walk-off, 7-6 win in extra innings.

José Meneses (3-0) was the winning pitcher for Wilson, while Kenny Leiner (1-1) took the loss for Delmarva.

GAME 2

After a scoreless first two innings, Wilson took the lead on a two-out, RBI single by Brady Ebel to make it 1-0 Warbirds.

Delmarva scored their first runs in the fifth, tying the game on a single by Félix Amparo, with Junior Aybar scoring. Elvin Garcia recorded his first RBI as a Shorebird with a two-out single that brought home Amparo, giving Delmarva a 2-1 lead.

The Warbirds tied the game with a sacrifice fly by Kevin Garcia, making it 2-2 entering the seventh.

In the final inning, the newest Shorebird, Elvin Garcia, delivered in the clutch with a go-ahead two-run double with two outs, giving the Shorebirds a 4-2 lead heading into the bottom half.

The inning got interesting quickly when a throwing error on a stolen base attempt scored a run for Wilson and put the tying run at third with nobody out. After a strikeout by Kailen Hamson and a walk that put the winning run at second, Frederi Montero flew out to left field. Félix Amparo saved the game for Delmarva by throwing out the tying run, Handelfry Encarnacion, at home to end the game, preserving a 4-3 victory for the Shorebirds and splitting the doubleheader.

Kailen Hamson (2-2) earned the win in relief for Delmarva, while Joshua Quezada (1-2) took the loss for Wilson.

The Shorebirds will return home and be back in action on Tuesday when they host the first-place Fredericksburg Nationals at 7:05 for the start of a six-game series.







Carolina League Stories from May 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.