Columbia Fireflies Game Notes at Augusta 5.24

Published on May 24, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Fireflies close out their series with the Augusta GreenJackets at SRP Park with a doubleheader today. First pitch for game one is set for 3:30 pm. The two teams will play a pair of seven inning games with an approximately 30 minute break between games. RHP Michael Lombardi (2-1, 2.64 ERA) takes the hill in game one for the Fireflies and LHP Darwin Rodriguez (1-3, 3.64 ERA) gets the ball in game two. Augusta counters with RHP Davis Polo (1-1, 4.08 ERA) in game one and RHP Kendy Richard (2-1, 7.56 ERA) in game two.

Columbia returns home Tuesday, May 26-Sunday, May 31. The team will celebrate Margaritaville Night presented by the South Carolina Education Lottery Friday, May 29. The first 1,000 in attendance will receive a free Fireflies-themed Hawaiian t-shirt. After that, Saturday, May 30 is Super Villain Night. Take a walk on the dark side at Segra Park and enjoy a pleasantly evil post-game fireworks show. Reserve your seat today at FirefliesTickets.com.

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FIREFLIES WIN GAME ONE, GAME TWO POSTPONED: The Fireflies earned a two-day 6-4 win over the Augusta GreenJackets Saturday in game one of a doubleheader. Jordan Woods provided five one-run innings that paired with a four-run seventh lifted Columbia over Augusta for the first time this week. Columbia pulled away in the top of the seventh inning. JC Vanek walked and Roni Cabrera pulled a two-out double down the left field line to set the table. After a Henry Ramos walk, Sean Gamble and Josh Hammond roped back-to-back two RBI doubles off Zach Royse (L, 2-2) to push the Fireflies to a 5-1 lead. Jordan Woods (W, 3-0) was masterful again for Columbia. The southpaw spun five innings and allowed a single run off three hits. Woods struck out eight GreenJackets to give him 54 on the season. He now has the second-most strikeouts on the season behind Charleston's Aidan Cremarosa, who has 56.

STERLING STARTERS: The Fireflies starting rotation has the third-best ERA in Minor League Baseball this season. The group has recorded a 3-9 record combined with a 2.99 ERA over 174.2 innings through the first 43 games of the season. Fireflies starters have 186 strikeouts and have held opponents to a .210 AVG on the season. The Lakeland Flying Tigers currently have the best starting ERA in Minor League Baseball. They have a 2.94 ERA through their first 134.2 innings pitched on the season. Each of the top four rotation ERAs in Minor League Baseball belong to a team in Single-A.

ONE-TWO PUNCHOUT: Michael Lombardi has been a master of the strikeout this season. Tuesday, he etched four punchouts across five innings. All-in-All, Lombardi has the third-most strikeouts (51) in the Carolina League over 30.2 innings of work. Charleston's Aidan Cremarosa leads the pack with 56 punchouts this season. Jordan Woods is in second place in the league now after earning eight more strikeouts Saturday. The southpaw has wrung up 54 batters over 35 innings this season. He also has the fourth-best K/9 in Minor League Baseball at 13.89. Pittsburgh's Seth Hernandez leads the pack.

ONE RUN, NO FUN: Thursday night the Fireflies lost by a single run for the second consecutive night. This season, the Fireflies are 5-12 in one-run games. That means just over 40% of Columbia's games have been decided by a single score. Last season the club played 48 one-run contests and finished 25-23 in those games.

BRINGING ON BROOKS: Catcher Brooks Bryan is riding the Fireflies second-longest on-base streak of the season. Bryan has reached in 18-consecutive games in an on-base streak that began April 24. It's the second-longest active on-base streak in the Carolina League this season. The Alabama native is hitting .317 on the run and has slapped five doubles to help drive in eight RBI. Bryan has walked an additional 11 times to drive his on-base percentage to .427. Hector Osorio leads the Carolina League with a 36-game on-base streak. Hickory's outfielder has reached base safely 75 times in the 36 games he has played since the streak began April 7 vs the Columbia Fireflies on opening weekend at L.P. Frans Stadium.

RUMBLING RUSSELL: Stone Russell is in his second season as a super utility player for the Fireflies. The infielder has played third, second and first so far this season. Russell hasn't committed an error in 36 games on the infield this season. That mark is the longest streak for any player in the Carolina League.







Carolina League Stories from May 24, 2026

Columbia Fireflies Game Notes at Augusta 5.24 - Columbia Fireflies

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