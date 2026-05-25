Crawdads Sweep Doubleheader against Charleston

Published on May 24, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Hickory Crawdads News Release









Hickory Crawdads third baseman Esteban Mejia

(Hickory Crawdads) Hickory Crawdads third baseman Esteban Mejia(Hickory Crawdads)

Winston-Salem, NC - The Crawdads shutout the Charleston RiverDogs in both games of Sunday's doubleheader.

AJ Rusell got the start for the Crawdads in game 1, tossing 3.2 innings and allowing just one hit against six strikeouts. Geury Rodriguez took the next four outs, also giving up just one hit. Lefty Owen Proksch finished off the last two innings, not allowing a baserunner.

On offense, the Crawdads took the lead in the third on a single by Josh Springer. Marcos Torres followed up with a ground out that scored Paulino Santana from third. The Crawdads added on in the fourth with a two-run home run by Esteban Mejia, his third homer of the season.

The pitching staff kept rolling into game 2 as Evan Siary threw six scoreless innings to improve to 2-1 on the season. He allowed three hits and walked one. Jormy Nivar recorded the save with a scoreless seventh inning.

The lone run of the game came in the fourth for the Crawdads as Hector Osorio and Santana hit back-to-back doubles.

The Crawdads took the series 5-1 over the RiverDogs and are 8-2 in their last 10.

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Carolina League Stories from May 24, 2026

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