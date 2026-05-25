Fireflies Bounce Back to Split Doubleheader in Augusta

Published on May 24, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Yandel Ricardo of the Columbia Fireflies

(Columbia Fireflies) Yandel Ricardo of the Columbia Fireflies(Columbia Fireflies)

AUGUSTA, S.C. - The Fireflies held on late in game two to earn a doubleheader split with the Augusta GreenJackets Sunday at SRP Park. Columbia lost game one 2-1 and won game two 8-5.

Game One

The Fireflies dropped game one of Sunday's doubleheader 2-1 to the Augusta GreenJackets at SRP Park. Columbia had six hits in the loss while Augusta scored the go-ahead run in the sixth inning.

Augusta took the lead for good in the sixth. Juan Mateo singled and then later scored from first on a Michael Martinez single to center field after Sean Gamble bobbled the ball to make it 2-1.

Michael Lombardi worked four innings and allowed one run while striking out five. The righty is now tied with Charleston's Aidan Cremarosa for the Carolina League lead in strikeouts. Davis Polo earned the win after allowing one run in six innings. Samuel Paez worked a scoreless seventh, and Henson Leal allowed the go-ahead run in relief.

Sean Gamble and Brooks Bryan led the way offensively for Columbia. Gamble went 2-3 with a double and scored the Fireflies lone run while Bryan finished 2-3 with an RBI.

The GreenJackets got on the board first in the bottom of the third inning. Junior Garcia lined a leadoff single to left fielder Henry Ramos and later scored on a balk from Michael Lombardi to give Augusta the 1-0 lead.

Later in the inning, Luis Guanipa doubled, but the Fireflies cut down Alex Lodise at the plate on a relay from Gamble to Connor Rasmussen and Bryan to end the inning.

Columbia answered in the top of the fourth. Gamble slapped a double down the left field line before Bryan lined a single to left to score the center fielder and tie the game at one.

Game Two

The Fireflies held on to beat the Augusta GreenJackets 8-5 in game two of the doubleheader.

Columbia added insurance on the seventh inning. Josh Hammond worked a leadoff walk before Yandel Ricardo hit a two-run homer to right field to make it 7-3. Later in the inning, Stone Russell singled and later scored on a Jhosmmel Zue single to extend the lead 8-3.

The GreenJackets rallied in the bottom of the seventh. Randy Ramnarace loaded the bases on two walks and a single before walking in Joe Olsavsky to make it 8-4. Max Martin (S, 1) entered in relief before Smith singled to left field to score another run and make it 8-5. Martin struck out Juan Mateo and Michael Martinez to end the game and earn his first professional save.

Yandel Ricardo led the way offensively for Columbia. The infielder finished with a double, homerun and four RBI's in the win. Josh Hammond went 1-3 with a triple, and RBI and a pair of stolen bases while Sean Gamble reached base twice and scored a run.

Darwin Rodriguez (W, 2-3) earned the win after allowing one unearned run in five innings. The lefty struck out four while allowing six hits.

The Fireflies jumped out quick in the top of the first inning. Henry Ramos reached on a throwing error by pitcher Kendy Richard before Gamble dropped down a bunt single to put runners at first and second. Later in the inning, Hammond reached on a bunt fielders choice and a throwing error from Alex Lodise allowed Ramos to score to make it 1-0.

After that Hammond stole second and third before scoring on a throwing error from catcher Nick Montgomery to push the lead to 2-0. Later in the inning, Ricardo doubled before Stone Russell hit a sacrifice fly to deep center field to score Hyungchan Um and make it 3-0 Columbia.

Augusta answered in the bottom of the second inning. Michael Martinez reached second on a throwing error by Russell before later scoring on a fielding error from JC Vanek to cut Columbia's lead 3-1.

The Fireflies added a pair of runs in the fifth inning. Gamble walked to start the frame before Hammond drilled a triple off the right-center field wall to score the center fielder and make it 4-1. Later in the inning, Ricardo dropped a sacrifice bunt to score Hammond and extend the lead to 5-1.

The GreenJackets inched closer in the sixth inning. Tanner Smith reached on a fielding error by Vanek before Martinez homered to left field to cut the deficit to 5-3.

The Fireflies kick-off a series with the Charleston RiverDogs Tuesday at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. Both teams have yet to name their starters for the series.

Columbia returns home Tuesday, May 26-Sunday, May 31. The team will celebrate Margaritaville Night presented by the South Carolina Education Lottery Friday, May 29. The first 1,000 in attendance will receive a free Fireflies-themed Hawaiian t-shirt. After that, Saturday, May 30 is Super Villain Night. Take a walk on the dark side at Segra Park and enjoy a pleasantly evil post-game fireworks show. Reserve your seat today at FirefliesTickets.com.

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Carolina League Stories from May 24, 2026

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