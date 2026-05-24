Saturday's Game Between Delmarva and Wilson Postponed Due to Weather
Published on May 23, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)
Delmarva Shorebirds News Release
WILSON, NC: Saturday's game between the Delmarva Shorebirds and Wilson Warbirds has been postponed due to inclement weather. The two teams will play a doubleheader starting at noon on Sunday, May 24, with each game seven innings long.
Delmarva will then return home to begin a six-game series with the Fredericksburg Nationals on Tuesday, May 26.
Check out the Delmarva Shorebirds Statistics
Carolina League Stories from May 23, 2026
- Fireflies Win Game One, Game Two Postponed - Columbia Fireflies
- Jackets Fall Short in Completion of Suspended Game - Augusta GreenJackets
- FredNats and Woodpeckers Postponed Saturday - Fredericksburg Nationals
- Wilson and Delmarva Postponed Saturday - Wilson Warbirds
- Saturday's Game Between Delmarva and Wilson Postponed Due to Weather - Delmarva Shorebirds
- Weather Postpones Saturday's Game - Hickory Crawdads
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 5.23 at Augusta - Columbia Fireflies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Delmarva Shorebirds Stories
- Saturday's Game Between Delmarva and Wilson Postponed Due to Weather
- Wilson Sinks Delmarva with Five Runs in the Eighth
- Delmarva Falls to Wilson in Slugfest
- Shorebirds Even Series in Wilson with a Pair of Big Innings Late
- Warbirds Out-Slug Shorebirds in Series Opener