Saturday's Game Between Delmarva and Wilson Postponed Due to Weather

Published on May 23, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







WILSON, NC: Saturday's game between the Delmarva Shorebirds and Wilson Warbirds has been postponed due to inclement weather. The two teams will play a doubleheader starting at noon on Sunday, May 24, with each game seven innings long.

Delmarva will then return home to begin a six-game series with the Fredericksburg Nationals on Tuesday, May 26.







Carolina League Stories from May 23, 2026

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