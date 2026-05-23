Weather Postpones Saturday's Game

Published on May 23, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Hickory Crawdads News Release







Winston-Salem, NC - Saturday's matchup against the Charleston RiverDogs has been postponed due to wet grounds and impending storms.

The game will be made up in a doubleheader tomorrow, Sunday, May 24th, starting at 3:30pm. Game two will follow roughly 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. The games will both be seven innings. The fireworks following Sunday's game have been cancelled.

The Crawdads currently lead the series 3-1 and enter Sunday on a two-game win streak.







Carolina League Stories from May 23, 2026

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