Jackets Fall Short in Completion of Suspended Game

Published on May 23, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Augusta GreenJackets News Release







NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: After rain suspended last night's game until this afternoon, the Fireflies used a four-run seventh to steal their first win of the week over the GreenJackets with a 6-4 final score.

Tonight's game resumed with no score in the top of the third, with Zach Royse and Jordan Woods taking the mound in the place of Ethan Bagwell and Kendry Chourio. After each arm settled in with a scoreless inning, it was Columbia who struck first for the third time in four games, using an RBI single from Hyungchan Um to take the lead.

The Jackets equalized in the bottom of the fifth, as Dallas Macias dropped a single to right field before swiping second base, and coming around to score on an RBI single from Hayden Friese. Augusta had a chance to take the lead with two on and one out, but Woods induced an inning-ending double play from Tate Southisene to stay tied.

Columbia broke through for good in the 7th, as Royse struggled to achieve the final out and the Fireflies' young core came up clutch. Columbia had a man at first and two outs before Roni Cabrera lifted a double to put two men in scoring position. After a walk loaded the bases, Sean Gamble turned on a two-strike fastball and yanked it down the left field line for a two-RBI double. One batter later, Josh Hammond did the same thing to push the lead to 5-1.

Augusta gave its last gasp in the bottom of the 9th, after the Fireflies tacked on another run in the top half. With rain pouring down, Andy Basora walked the bases loaded with nobody out to bring Augusta back in the game. Basora was replaced by Jhon Reyes, who promptly fired a pitch to the backstop before Dalton McIntyre cracked a two-run double that brought the Jackets within two. Augusta brought the tying run to the plate, but Reyes settled down and retired three straight to cap Augusta's winning streak at five.

Tonight's game will resume tomorrow afternoon at 4:00 as part of a doubleheader at SRP Park. Game one will be the continuation of tonight's game, and will play its full nine innings. Game two will begin approximately 35 minutes after the conclusion of game one, and will be a seven-inning ballgame.

The win was supposed to be the first of a doubleheader, with tonight's originally scheduled game expected to follow thirty minutes later. But Mother Nature had other plans, and heavy rain led to unplayable field conditions that postponed the nightcap. The rain leads to another doubleheader tomorrow, wrapping up the series with two seven-inning games tomorrow. Game one will begin at 3:30 PM, with gates opening at 3:00.

Patrons with tickets to tonight's game may exchange them for any game night for the remainder of the 2026 season. Those wishing to do so should call the GreenJackets Box Office at 803-349-9467, or by visiting the SRP Park Box Office at 187 Railroad Avenue in North Augusta.







Carolina League Stories from May 23, 2026

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