Kannapolis Seals Comeback Late for Fifth Win of Series over Myrtle Beach

Published on May 23, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Kannapolis Cannon Ballers News Release







KANNAPOLIS, NC - The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers took home their sixth straight win in a, 5-4, Saturday night showing against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at Atrium Health Ballpark.

RHP Caedmon Parker got the start and hurled a solid 4.1 innings against Myrtle Beach. Parker tied his career high with seven strikeouts and allowed three runs. RHP Ryan Schiefer entered next and got out of the fifth inning with two quick pop outs. RHP Gabriel Rodriguez (W, 1-0) served as the bridge for the Ballers, tossing three quality innings en route to his first win of the season. Rodriguez allowed two hits, one run and struck out five Pelicans. RHP Landen Payne (S, 1) earned his first save of the season with one strikeout mixed in.

After Abraham Nunez reached in the bottom of the first, Jaden Fauske drove him in on a groundout to second base to open the scoring at, 1-0, Ballers. It was deja vu in the third inning, with Fauske scoring Nunez from third on another infield groundout to extend Kannapolis' lead at, 2-0.

The Pelicans responded in the fifth inning with an RBI single from Alexey Lumpuy, followed quickly by Josiah Hartshorn's two-RBI double down the right field line that gave Myrtle Beach their first lead in a while in this series.

After a double down the left field line off the bat of Billy Carlson in the bottom of the fifth, he scampered home on back-to-back wild pitches to tie the game at, 3-3. James Taussig ripped a single not long after to right-center to give the Ballers the lead back at, 4-3. Yet another wild pitch from the Pelicans saw the Ballers take a, 5-3, lead.

After a triple from Alexis Hernandez, the Pelicans shortstop scampered home on a wild pitch from the Ballers to inch closer at, 5-4, still in favor of the home side.

Kannapolis' bullpen remained calm and closed up their sixth win in, 5-4, fashion.

The Ballers play the series finale Sunday at 1:30 p.m. as they go for a six-game sweep of Myrtle Beach. RHP Riley Eikhoff is scheduled to make his second start of the series at Atrium Health Ballpark.

The 2026 Kannapolis Cannon Ballers season is underway at Atrium Health Ballpark! Single-game tickets, season ticket packages, group experiences and 10-game mini plans for the 2026 season are available for purchase now. Call the Cannon Ballers ticket office at (704) 932-3267 or visit kcballers.com for more information.







Carolina League Stories from May 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.