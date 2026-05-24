FredNats and Woodpeckers Postponed Saturday
Published on May 23, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)
Fredericksburg Nationals News Release
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Saturday's game between the FredNats and Fayetteville Woodpeckers has been postponed due to rain.
The two teams will play a seven-inning doubleheader tomorrow, Sunday, May 24th. Game one will start at 2:00 p.m., and game two will start approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.
The Fredericksburg Nationals are the Carolina League affiliate of the Washington Nationals. They play their home games at the state-of-the-art Virginia Credit Union Stadium, located at 42 Jackie Robinson Way next to the Fredericksburg Convention Center in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Stay up to date with the team online at www.frednats.com and follow the Fredericksburg Nationals on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @FXBGNats.
Carolina League Stories from May 23, 2026
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