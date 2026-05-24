Howlers Use Five-Run Eighth for Stunning Victory

Published on May 23, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Hill City Howlers News Release







A five-run eighth inning propelled the Hill City Howlers to a 5-4 victory over the Salem RidgeYaks on Saturday evening.

The RidgeYaks threatened with two in the ninth but fell with the bases loaded, giving the Howlers the surprise victory. Heading to the eighth inning, the Howlers had yet to score and had picked up just four hits.

It was a pitchers dual for the first five innings as Jacob Zibin and Leighton Finely battled with strong starts. Zibin finished after five innings and eight strikeouts.

Salem pounced the first chance they had against Ryan Prager, tagging him for two runs in the sixth. A double from Kleyver Salazar plated one before a wild pitch brought across another.

The game remained 2-0 in favor of the RidgeYaks until the bottom of the eighth inning when the Howlers sent 11 men to the plate. Three doubles in the frame helped them climb back and take the lead.

The Hill City scoring started with a Jose Pirela double to left field before Yeiferth Castillo brought home the tying run with a sacrifice fly. Luis De La Cruz followed suit with a double down the left field line, scoring two more. Johan Rodriguez added to his heroics from last night with a double, plating the final run of the inning.

In the ninth, Salem made the game interesting after two runners reached leading into an Enddy Azocar triple, cutting the Howler lead to one. Salem loaded up the bases with two outs facing Ettore Giulianelli. On a full-count pitch, Giulianelli wrapped a slider around the outside corner for strike three, ending the ballgame and securing the Hill City victory.

With the win, the Howlers secured themselves their first split of a series in the last three weeks.

Hill City and Salem finish their series off with a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. at City Stadium. Tickets are available at hchowlers.com.







Carolina League Stories from May 23, 2026

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