Thursday's Game vs. Salem Postponed; Doubleheader Friday

Published on May 21, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Hill City Howlers News Release







Thursday's game between the Hill City Howlers and the Salem RidgeYaks has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be rescheduled as a doubleheader on Friday, May 22, with game one beginning at 4 p.m. The regularly scheduled game two will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

Fans with tickets to Thursday's rain out can exchange their tickets for any upcoming Howlers regular season home game, except for July 4. To exchange tickets, fans can stop in or call the box office at 434-582-1144.

Tickets for Friday's doubleheader and hockey jersey giveaway can be purchased at hchowlers.com.







Carolina League Stories from May 21, 2026

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