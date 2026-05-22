Wilson Mounts Monster Comeback in Win over Delmarva

Published on May 21, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Wilson Warbirds News Release







WILSON, N.C. - The Wilson Warbirds completed their largest comeback of the season, overcoming a six-run deficit to beat Delmarva 13-11 in game three of the series Thursday night at Wilson Ballpark.

Delmarva (15-27) struck first taking a 2-0 lead, but Juan Ortuño led off the game for Wilson (21-21) with a solo home run. The Warbirds tied the game on a Luis Lameda single and the teams were knotted at two after one.

Delmarva raced out to an 8-2 advantage in the top of the fourth, but Wilson cut into it by moving runners around the bases and only trailed 8-4 after four. Delmarva added one in the fifth thanks to a DJ Layton sacrifice fly to right field and felt comfortable with a 9-4 lead.

Slowly but surely, the Warbirds chipped away at the lead with RBI singles from Nick Monile, Brady Ebel and Jose Anderson. A Frederi Montero sacrifice fly brought Wilson to within one, down 9-8. With two on and two out, Lameda smashed a double into the left-center field gap, plating two runs and giving Wilson its first lead of the day at 10-9.

Delmarva took control once more, tying the game at 10 with a sacrifice fly from Andres Nolaya in the sixth. Stiven Martinez's solo home run in the eighth meant the Warbirds had just six outs to play with trailing 11-10.

Wilson did not need all six. Kevin Garcia found his way on to lead off the bottom of the eighth. Nick Monile then drew a two-out walk, setting the table for Ortuño once more. Ortuño connected on a 1-0 offering from Adrian Heredia (L, 1-2), belting a three-run shot to left field to give Wilson a 13-11 lead the Warbirds did not squander.

Enderson Mercado (W, 1-2) was outstanding in relief, keeping Delmarva's bats quiet and Jose Meneses (S, 3) recorded the final two outs thanks to Ebel turning a 6-3 double play on a ball hit back up the middle.

Wilson and Delmarva square off for game four tomorrow at 7:05 p.m. Jarrette Bonet (1-2, 5.20) will strut to the mound for Wilson and Delmarva will throw Brayan Orrantia (0-3, 5.34). Tickets for tomorrow's game are available at WilsonWarbirds.com. There will be another fireworks show at the conclusion of the contest.







Carolina League Stories from May 21, 2026

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