Wilson Winning Streak Snapped in 12-6 Loss to Delmarva

Published on May 20, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Wilson Warbirds News Release







WILSON, N.C. - The Wilson Warbirds winning streak ended at five games with a 12-6 loss to the Delmarva Shorebirds on Wednesday night at Wilson Ballpark.

Wilson (20-21) kicked off the scoring in the first inning. Handelfry Encarnacion led off with a double and later came into score on an RBI single from Juan Ortuño to send Wilson in front 1-0.

Jayden Dubanewicz held Delmarva (15-26) scoreless through the first three innings, but ran into trouble in the fourth. With runners on the corners and two outs, Delmarva executed a double steal with DJ Layton diving home to tie the game at one. Delmarva took a 2-1 lead on a bases-loaded walk by Junior Aybar.

Delmarva extended the lead an inning later, thanks to an RBI single from Raylin Ramos, doubling the Shorebirds' lead at 3-1. In the sixth, an error from second baseman Juan Ortuño tripled the Delmarva lead to 4-1.

Wilson was resilient, fighting back in the sixth and seventh. The Warbirds cut the lead to 4-2 in the sixth with Rylan Mills dumping a single into center field. In the seventh, a two-out, two-run single to right from Ortuño scored Brady Ebel and Encarncion to tie the game at 4-4.

Wilson was unable to keep the Shorebirds at bay in the eighth, surrendering four runs. Felix Amparo tripled in two on a line drive to right field and came in to score on a two-run blast from Edwin Amparo, doubling up Wilson at 8-4.

Delmarva went right back to work in the ninth, scratching across four runs with two outs to put the game to rest.

Brendan Parks (W, 1-0) calmed the Wilson bats in the latter innings to earn his first win as a Shorebird.

Joshua Quezada (L, 1-2) could not hold off the Delmarva bats late, surrendering all eight runs across the eighth and ninth innings.

With the series tied at one, the two teams return to action tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. Wilson will send Andrew Healy (1-0, 6.89) to the mound to face Denton Biller (1-1, 6.58). Tickets for the game and the first Thursday fireworks show of the year are still available at WilsonWarbirds.com.







Carolina League Stories from May 20, 2026

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