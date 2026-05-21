Shorebirds Even Series in Wilson with a Pair of Big Innings Late

Published on May 20, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







WILSON, NC: The Delmarva Shorebirds (15-26) snapped their six-game losing streak with a 12-6 win over the Wilson Warbirds (20-21) on Wednesday night.

The Warbirds took the lead in the first inning when Juan Ortuno's RBI single scored Handelfry Encarnacion from second base, making it 1-0 Wilson.

The Shorebirds came back with two runs in the fourth, as a successful first-and-third steal by DJ Layton and Andrés Nolaya tied the game at one. Moments later, Delmarva took the lead on a bases-loaded walk with Junior Aybar at the plate, making it 2-1 in favor of the Shorebirds.

In the fifth, Raylin Ramos grew the lead to 3-1 with an RBI single with DJ Layton scoring on the play.

An inning later, Félix Amparo singled on an error, scoring another run for the Shorebirds as Juan Ortega touched home, giving Delmarva a 4-1 advantage.

The Warbirds battled back by scoring one in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI single by Rylan Mills, then added two more runs in the seventh on a two-run single by Juan Ortuno, making it a 4-4 game entering the eighth.

With two runners on and two outs in the eighth, Félix Amparo delivered a two-run triple, putting the Shorebirds back in front, 6-4. One batter later, Edwin Amparo homered, doubling the lead to 8-4.

Delmarva scored four more runs in the ninth to put the game away, with a two-run double by Juan Ortega and a two-run single by Félix Amparo, giving Amparo three hits and four RBIs for the game and putting the Shorebirds ahead 12-4.

The Warbirds scored two unearned runs in the ninth, but it was not enough. Delmarva ended their six-game losing streak with a 12-6 victory.

Brendan Parks (1-0) earned his first professional victory in relief, while Tanner Perry (2-1) took the loss for Wilson.

Delmarva goes for a second straight win and the series lead on Thursday, with Denton Biller taking the mound against Andrew Healy for Wilson. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.







Carolina League Stories from May 20, 2026

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