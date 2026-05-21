Juan Cruz Leads FredNats to 3-2 Win Over Woodpeckers

Published on May 20, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







Fredericksburg, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals won another close one against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, taking game two of the series 3-2. Juan Cruz was all that the FredNats needed offensively tonight. The first baseman finished a triple shy of the cycle, bringing home all three runs, including a solo homer in the 6th that ended up being the winning run.

The FredNats got on the board and took the first lead in the top of the 2nd as Cruz hit a double to bring Rafael Ramirez Jr and Jamison Jones across the plate. Cruz then singled in the 4th before his solo home run in the 6th inning that put the FredNats up 3-1.

The 6th inning blast was timed perfectly for Cruz, as it came an inning after Fayetteville scored its first run of the game. The Woodpeckers brought a run across without a hit in the bottom of the 5th, as Hector Salas hit a sacrifice fly to bring Josh Wakefield home and make it 2-1.

The game went into the bottom of the 9th, with the FredNats leading by two, just like yesterday. Last night, the Woodpeckers put two in scoring position but stranded both. Tonight, they brought home one of the runs as Arturo Flores hit an RBI single to make it a one-run game, but Jacob Roberts closed the door with a strikeout to give the FredNats the win.

The pitching excelled today for the FredNats, as until Roberts came in, they had allowed just one hit. Liam Sullivan put together his best appearance of the season as the starter, before Bryce Montez de Oca, Johan Otanez, and Ryan Minker all put up zeros.

Fredericksburg has now won five games in a row and moves 17 games above .500 with the win today. The FredNats are now eight games up on Hill City for first place in the division. The Nationals look to continue their strong play tomorrow as RHP Alexander Meckley takes the bump against RHP Javier Perez. First pitch from Segra Stadium is at 6:35 PM.







Carolina League Stories from May 20, 2026

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