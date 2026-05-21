Guerrero Homers in Second Straight, RiverDogs Earn 5-4 Win

Published on May 20, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release









Charleston RiverDogs outfielder Brailer Guerrero at the plate

(Charleston RiverDogs) Charleston RiverDogs outfielder Brailer Guerrero at the plate(Charleston RiverDogs)

Winston-Salem, N.C. - After early offensive, the Charleston RiverDogs earned a tight 5-4 win versus the Hickory Crawdads on Wednesday night at Truist Stadium.

With the win, Charleston moved a game ahead of Hickory in the Carolina League South standings, still holding possession of first place.

Charleston opened scoring early in the top of the second when Brailer Guerrero blasted an opposite-field two-run shot to left that made it 2-0 Charleston.

In the top of the third, the RiverDogs doubled their lead to 4-0 when Logan Driscoll lined an RBI triple to right and scored on a sacrifice fly from Cooper Flemming.

Charleston added on one more in the fourth when Guerrero sent a sacrifice fly to right to push the lead to 5-0.

Starter Jacob Kuhn set the tone, tossing three shutout innings while facing one over the minimum.

Hickory began to chip away, tacking on runs in each of the fourth, fifth, and seventh innings to cut Charleston's lead to 5-3. After adding on one more in the ninth, Mason Nichols slammed the door to secure the 5-4 victory and his team-leading fifth save of the year.

Aidan Haugh was strong in bulk relief, delivering 5.1 innings of four-run ball.

With the win, Charleston moved to 23-18 while Hickory fell to 21-18. The two return to Truist Stadium tomorrow for game three of the series with first pitch slated for 1:00 p.m. Coverage begins at 12:45 p.m. on the RiverDogs Broadcast Network.

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Carolina League Stories from May 20, 2026

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