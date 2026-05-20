RiverDogs Blast Three Homers, Drop Series Opener to Hickory

Published on May 19, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release









Charleston RiverDogs outfielder Brailer Guerrero

(Charleston RiverDogs) Charleston RiverDogs outfielder Brailer Guerrero(Charleston RiverDogs)

Despite a late comeback effort, the Charleston RiverDogs fell 11-5 to the Hickory Crawdads on Tuesday night at Truist Stadium.

Following the loss, Charleston, Hickory and Augusta enter Wednesday tied for first place in the Carolina League South standings with the first half slated to conclude on June 18.

The Crawdads jumped on the board first, pushing across six runs in the bottom of the second after taking advantage of four hits and two errors.

After they tacked on two more in the bottom of the third, Charleston answered back in the top of the fourth when Cooper Flemming powered a solo homer to center that cut the deficit to 8-1.

In the top of the sixth, the RiverDogs rallied again, starting with an RBI double off the bat of Tom Poole.

Brendan Summerhill returned from the injured list with a bang, belting a two-run shot to right that cut the deficit in half later in the frame.

Brailer Guerrero, also activated ahead of the game, followed with a titanic homer to right that made it 8-5.

Hickory added on two more in the seventh and one more in the eighth to cap scoring at 11-5.

With the loss, Charleston fell to 22-18 while Hickory moved to 21-17. The two return to Truist Stadium on Wednesday for game two of the series with first pitch slated for 6:30 p.m. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on the RiverDogs Broadcast Network.

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Carolina League Stories from May 19, 2026

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