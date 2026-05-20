Wilson Marches to Fifth Straight in 14-8 Marathon Victory
Published on May 19, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)
Wilson Warbirds News Release
WILSON, N.C. - The Wilson Warbirds scored early and often against the Delmarva Shorebirds, smashing three home runs in a 14-8 win on Tuesday night at Wilson Ballpark.
The Warbirds (20-20) started early in the first inning with Brady Ebel charging home on a passed ball, and Juan Ortuño scored on a Kevin Garcia walk to jolt Wilson in front 2-0.
Delmarva (14-26) shot right back at Wilson thanks to an RBI single from Junior Aybar and a two-run home run from Jose Perez in the top of the second, taking a 3-2 lead, their only advantage of the evening.
Wilson made sure Delmarva didn't escape the second inning with a lead, putting up a massive six-spot in the home half of the frame. Ebel belted a three-run homer, his first of the year, to push Wilson back in front, 5-3. Jose Anderson followed Ebel with a solo shot to add to the lead. Another passed ball plated Ortuño, and Garcia singled in Frederi Montero to see Wilson up 8-3 after just two innings.
In the fourth, Delmarva inched closer, with Stiven Martinez clubbing a three-run home run to cut into the Wilson lead at 8-6.
The Warbirds were not satisfied with the two-run lead, punching back in the bottom of the fourth. Garcia picked up his third RBI of the day, scoring Montero to make it 9-6. Tyler Rodriguez entered the action with a sacrifice fly to center, and Ebel put a ball in play that led to a Delmarva error, and Wilson ended the fourth up 11-6.
Aybar sent his first home run of the year out of the park in the sixth, inching Delmarva closer at 11-7. Wilson had a response, thanks to a fielder's choice and an error with the bases loaded to stretch the lead to 13-7.
Andres Nolaya whacked a home run in the top of the seventh with one last breath for Delmarva to start a rally, bringing the Wilson lead down to 13-8.
Anderson nullified the Nolaya homer with a solo shot of his own. Anderson's league-leading tenth home run put Wilson in front 14-8, and the Warbirds did not relinquish that lead.
Thomas Conrad (W, 3-2) earned his team-leading third win of the season while Delmarva starter Esteban Mejia (L, 0-4) took the loss.
The two teams play game two of the series tomorrow at 7:05 p.m. RHP Jayden Dubanewicz (0-0, 1.29) will make his second start for the Warbirds while RHP Christian Rodriguez (2-2, 2.97) takes the mound for the Shorebirds. Tickets for Wednesday's contest are available at WilsonWarbirds.com. Wednesday is also a Wilt-son Wednesday with $12 tickets for Wilson County residents.
Carolina League Stories from May 19, 2026
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