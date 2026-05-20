Warbirds Out-Slug Shorebirds in Series Opener

Published on May 19, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







WILSON, NC: The Delmarva Shorebirds (14-26) opened their series against the Wilson Warbirds (20-20) with a 14-8 loss Tuesday night.

The Warbirds struck first in the bottom of the first, when a passed ball and a bases-loaded walk gave Wilson a 2-0 lead.

Delmarva answered with a two-out rally in the top of the second, as Junior Aybar's RBI single and Jose Perez's two-run homer gave the Shorebirds a 3-2 advantage.

The lead was short-lived for Delmarva as the Warbirds scored six runs in the bottom of the second, including four on back-to-back homers by Brady Ebel and Jose Anderson, which put Wilson ahead 8-3.

Stiven Martinez got the Shorebirds back in the game in the top of the fourth with a three-run homer, his fourth long ball of the season, making it 8-6.

However, the Warbirds quickly responded with three runs of their own in the bottom half, including RBIs from Kevin Garcia and Tyler Rodriguez and an error that brought home the final run, putting Wilson back up five at 11-6.

Junior Aybar hit the Shorebirds' third homer of the night in the sixth, leading off the inning with a home run, his first long ball of the season, trimming the deficit back to four at 11-7.

The Warbirds once again had the answer, scoring two runs in the bottom half to take their largest lead, 13-7.

Andrés Nolaya made it a five-run game in the seventh with his second home run in his last three games. It set a new team season-high for home runs in a game, with four, but Delmarva still trailed 13-8.

Jose Anderson provided the counterpunch for Wilson by hitting his second home run of the night, pushing the Warbirds' lead back to six at 14-8. They'd hold on to win by that score, handing Delmarva their sixth straight loss.

Thomas Conrad (3-2) was awarded the win for Wilson, with Esteban Mejia (0-4) taking the loss for Delmarva.

The Shorebirds will try to even the series on Wednesday, with Christian Rodriguez taking the mound against Jayden Dubanewicz for the Warbirds. First pitch is set for 7:05 PM.







Carolina League Stories from May 19, 2026

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