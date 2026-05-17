Shorebirds Suffer Fourth Straight Loss to Woodpeckers

Published on May 16, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (14-24) were defeated by the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (17-21) on Saturday, 9-5.

The Woodpeckers took the lead in the first inning on a sacrifice fly by Kevin Alvarez, giving Fayetteville a 1-0 lead.

Delmarva tied the game in the second on an RBI double by Félix Amparo, scoring Andrés Nolaya from first base to make it 1-1.

Nolaya then gave the Shorebirds the lead in the bottom of the third with an RBI single, making it 2-1.

In the top of the fourth, Fayetteville tied the game when a wild pitch allowed Hector Salas to score.

The Woodpeckers then took the lead in the fifth on a two-run homer by Kevin Alvarez, giving Fayetteville a 4-2 advantage.

The Shorebirds responded with a home run of their own when Andrés Nolaya hit a three-run shot, his first homer of the season, giving Delmarva a 5-4 lead.

Fayetteville had another quick answer when Camilo Diaz tied the game with an RBI double, but Jason Shockley stranded the go-ahead run at third, keeping the game tied at five.

It remained 5-5 into the ninth until the Woodpeckers took the lead for good, scoring four runs on four hits to take a 9-5 lead. That would be plenty for Fayetteville, who held on to win by that score, securing a series win with their fourth straight victory over the Shorebirds.

Cole MacRae (1-1) earned the win for Fayetteville, while Alfredo Velásquez (0-1) took the loss for Delmarva.

The Shorebirds will try to end the homestand with a win on Sunday, as Caden Hunter takes the mound against Jesus Carrera for Fayetteville. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 PM.







Carolina League Stories from May 16, 2026

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