Pelicans Pummeled by GreenJackets, 11-1, on Military Appreciation Night

Published on May 16, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







MYRTLE BEACH, SC - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (18-18) dropped game five of the six game set against the Augusta GreenJackets (20-18) 11-1 in front of 4,187 fans at Pelicans Ballpark on Saturday night.

Augusta started the scoring in the top of the first. With two outs, Juan Mateo was walked and then stole second base. Then two consecutive walks issued to Nick Montgomery and Dalton McIntyre loaded the bases. The next batter Dallas Macias was walked which scored Mateo to give the Greenjackets a 1-0 lead. After a pitching change, Junior Garcia worked a walk to score the second run of the inning. In the ensuing at-bat, Cooper McMurray ripped a two-run single to extend Augusta's lead to 4-0.

Myrtle Beach scored their only run of the night in the bottom of the second. Jose Escobar singled and then advanced to third on a single from Eli Lovich. The next batter Derniche Valdez grounded out which scored Escobar to cut the lead to 4-1.

The Green Jackets hung two more runs up in the top of the fourth. McMurray (4) smashed a solo home run to make the score 5-1. Joe Olsavsky followed with a single and then moved to second base a batter later. Then Luis Guanpia ripped an RBI single to extend the lead to 6-1.

In the top of the fifth, Montgomery singled and then moved to third on a double by Macias. The next batter Garcia hit a sacrifice fly that brought in Montgomery to move the score to 7-1.

Augusta scored once more in the top of the sixth. Alex Lodise worked a walk and stole second base. Two batters later Montgomery laced an RBI double to make the game 8-1.

The GreenJackets scored two more runs in the top of the eighth. Guanipa was plunked and then moved to second base on a single from Mateo to start the frame. After a wild pitch moved both runners into scoring position, McIntyre peppered an RBI single which made the score 9-1. Then Macias was plunked to load the bases. A batter later McMurray drew a walk to score Mateo, making the game 10-1.

Augusta scored the final run of the night in the top of the ninth. Lodise singled and then advanced to second on a single from Mateo. A batter later McIntyre singled to load the bases. The next batter Macias was hit-by-a pitch to bring home Lodise from third, to make the score 11-1.

RHP Zach Royse (2-1, 4.21) received the win for the GreenJackets. RHP Luis A. Reyes (0-2, 41.40) received the loss for the Pelicans.

Myrtle Beach will conclude their six-game homestand against the Augusta GreenJackets (Single-A Atlanta Braves) on Sunday May 17 at 6:35 PM. RHP David Bracho (0-0, 3.42) will start on the mound for the Pelicans. RHP Davis Polo (1-1, 3.38) gets the nod for the GreenJackets.

For tickets and more information, visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Tickets







Carolina League Stories from May 16, 2026

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