Pelicans Unleash Seven-Run Seventh Inning Comeback to Topple GreenJackets 7-6

Published on May 15, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (18-17) took game four of the six game set against the Augusta GreenJackets (19-18) 7-6 in front of 4,478 fans at Pelicans Ballpark on Friday night.

Trailing Augusta 3-0 in the bottom of the seventh, Myrtle Beach mounted a furious comeback. After the GreenJackets made a call to the bullpen, Jose Escobar greeted the new pitcher with a leadoff double on the first pitch thrown. After a wild pitch moved Escobar to third, Eli Lovich cranked an RBI double to cut the deficit to 3-1. Derniche Valdez then reached on a throwing error. After Yahil Melendez drew a walk to load the bases, Geuri Lubo lined a two-run double to tie the game up at 3-3. The next batter Jairo Diaz hit a sacrifice fly to bring home Melendez which gave the Pelicans a 4-3 lead. Alexis Hernandez followed with an RBI single to increase the score to 5-3. The next batter Darlyn De Leon ripped a single to move Hernandez to second. In the ensuing at-bat, a wild pitch moved both runners into scoring position. Then Josiah Hartshorn smacked a two-run double to bring the lead to 7-3.

The GreenJackets responded in the top of the eighth. Alex Lodise drew a leadoff walk and then moved to second on a Luis Guanipa single. A groundout forceout hit by Nick Montgomery retired Guanipa at second but advanced Lodise to third and allowed Montgomery to reach base. Then a wild pitch scored Lodise which cut the lead to 7-4. In the following at-bat Juan Mateo laced an RBI triple to make the score 7-5. The next batter Dalton McIntyre grounded out which scored Mateo to cut the Pelicans lead to one run, but ultimately the Birds staved off the comeback in the top of the ninth.

Augusta started the scoring in the top of the fifth. McIntyre walked and then advanced to second on a single by Dallas Macias. Cooper McMurray followed with an RBI single to give the GreenJackets a 1-0 advantage. A batter later Tate Southisene hit a sacrifice fly which scored Macias to extend the lead to 2-0.

The GreenJackets tacked on another run in the top of the seventh. McIntyre singled and then moved to second on a throwing error on a pickoff attempt. Macias followed with a groundout that moved McIntyre to third base. A batter later John Estevez grounded into a forceout which scored McIntyre to give Augusta a 3-0 advantage.

RHP Connor Knox (1-0, 6.35) received the win for the Pelicans. RHP Kade Woods (0-2, 15.43) received the loss for Augusta.

Myrtle Beach will continue their six-game homestand against the Augusta GreenJackets (Single-A Atlanta Braves) on Saturday May 16 at 7:05 PM. RHP Riely Hunsaker (0-1, 7.31) will start on the mound for the Pelicans. RHP Zach Royse (1-1, 5.08) gets the nod for the GreenJackets.

For tickets and more information, visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Tickets







Carolina League Stories from May 15, 2026

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