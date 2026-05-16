Offense Sputters in Loss to Wilson

Published on May 15, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Hill City Howlers News Release







The Hill City Howlers lose their second straight in Wilson by a 5-1 score, evening the series at two games apiece with the Warbirds.

Hill City had one of its toughest days at the plate Friday, scraping up four hits and three walks while striking out nine times in the game.

The bottom of the order supplied all the hits, with one coming from the five, seven, eight and nine spots.

The Howlers would trail for eight frames, giving up an early lead.

The Warbirds got on the board first this time, courtesy of center fielder Jose Anderson's league-leading eighth home run of the season, a solo shot to make it 1-0.

It took a while for the next run to cross, as Howlers righty Jacob Zibin and Wilson lefty Enderson Mercado were trading zeros until the fifth. In that inning, Hill City second baseman Yaikel Mijares tied the game on an infield hit, but catcher Victor Izturis was caught at third base after the run crossed, ending the frame.

Zibin exited the game after putting up another clean sheet, posting five innings of one run ball.

Hill City reliever Keegan Zinn followed Zibin, throwing up a zero in the sixth, but things turned for the worse in the seventh.

All three runs in the seventh came off the bat of catcher Yannic Walther, who cranked a three-run homer to break the tie and make it 4-1 in favor of Wilson.

The Warbirds added one more in the bottom of the eighth for good measure, scoring a run on a groundout by second baseman Juan Ortuno. That would seal the final at 5-1 Wilson after Hill City couldn't come up with anything in the top of the ninth.

The Hill City Howlers will be back in action tomorrow in Wilson for a 7:05 p.m. first pitch.







Carolina League Stories from May 15, 2026

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