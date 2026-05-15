The Joe Goes National: RiverDogs to be Featured in MiLB Game of the Day

Published on May 15, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Charleston, S.C. - Baseball fans across the Lowcountry and beyond will have the opportunity to watch Charleston take center stage this Sunday, May 17, as the RiverDogs' matchup against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers is featured as Minor League Baseball's "Game of the Day" on MLB.com and MiLB.com.

First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park with pregame coverage beginning at 4:50.

The game will stream free for registered users as part of Major League Baseball's MiLB Game of the Day program, which highlights one featured Minor League matchup each day throughout the season. The initiative has generated strong national engagement while showcasing the excitement of Minor League Baseball to a broader audience.

The nationwide production will give fans across the country a chance to experience the atmosphere of The Joe from anywhere. Year after year, the RiverDogs and the Charleston community have helped establish the Holy City as one of Minor League Baseball's premier markets.

At the ballpark, Star Wars takes over. Fans will be able to enjoy themed music, entertainment, and character appearances throughout the night. Fans of all ages will enjoy the team's specialty Star Wars jerseys worn on the field during the game, with the Mandalorian and Grogu taking the spotlight.

On the field, the matchup features several rising prospects, led by catcher Caden Bodine, who is off to a scorching start in 2026. Ranked as Tampa Bay's No. 12 prospect, Bodine was recently named Carolina League Player of the Month after batting .381 with a .607 slugging percentage in April.

Charleston's young core also includes 2025 first-round pick Daniel Pierce (Rays No. 5 prospect), infielder Cooper Flemming (No. 27), and first baseman Taitn Gray (No. 29), all of whom have impressed early in their professional careers.

Kannapolis enters with four ranked White Sox prospects, including infielder Billy Carlson (No. 5), Chicago's first-round pick in 2025. Outfielder Jaden Fauske (No. 7), along with infielders Javier Mogollon (No. 13) and Alexander Albertus (No. 21), also headline the Cannon Ballers roster.

In addition to streaming nationally on MLB.com and MiLB.com, the game will also air locally on MyTV, giving fans multiple ways to follow the action.

Fans are encouraged to tune in and support Charleston as the club receives national exposure through MLB's digital platforms and local television coverage.

For tickets, schedules, and additional team information, visit RiverDogs.com.







Carolina League Stories from May 15, 2026

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