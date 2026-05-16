Pitching Powers Wilson Past Hill City

Published on May 15, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Wilson Warbirds News Release







WILSON, N.C. - Enderson Mercado turned in one of the best starts of the year for the Warbirds, and Tanner Perry picked up where Mercado left off to push Wilson past the Hill City Howlers 5-1 and even the series at two games apiece on Friday night at Wilson Ballpark.

Mercado turned in his first quality start of the year, tossing six innings of one-run ball while scattering four hits and striking out three.

Mercado was aided in the first inning by Jose Anderson, who clubbed his league-leading eighth home run to hand Wilson (17-20) an early 1-0 lead over Hill City (20-17).

Mercado faced the minimum through his first 4.1 innings before allowing the first Hill City hit of the ballgame to Tyler Howard. Howard advanced to third on an infield single from Victor Izturis and scored on a Yaikel Mijares single, tying the game at one.

The game remained deadlocked at one until the bottom of the seventh. Juan Ortuño led off the home half of the frame with a base hit and moved into scoring position after a Jadyn Fielder walk. With one out, Yannic Walther decided to start the firework show early, unloading on a three-run shot to left field, giving Wilson a 4-1 lead.

Tanner Perry (W, 2-0) was strong in relief, locking down the Howler bats in the seventh and eighth innings.

Wilson stepped to the plate in the bottom of the eighth in search of an insurance run. The first three hitters in the inning all reached, including singles from Brady Ebel and Frederi Montero. With one down, Ortuño grounded into what would've been an inning-ending double play if not for an errant throw. The throw allowed Ebel to score and increased Wilson's lead to 5-1.

The Warbirds trotted Perry back out for the ninth, and he did the job, striking out the side. Perry finished the day with six strikeouts in three innings.

Keegan Zinn (L, 1-2) took the loss for the Howlers, surrendering the big seventh inning to the Warbirds.

With the series tied at two, the teams will meet Saturday night again at 7:05 p.m. Jarette Bonet (1-2, 4.94) will strut to the mound for Wilson and will be opposed by Will McCausland (1-1, 4.22) for the Howlers. Saturday is also First Responders Night, honoring all those who keep our community safe. Tickets are still available at WilsonWarbirds.com.







Carolina League Stories from May 15, 2026

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