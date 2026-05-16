Delmarva Drops Third Straight Game to Fayetteville

Published on May 15, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (14-23) were defeated by the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (16-21) for the third night in a row, falling 9-3.

The Woodpeckers jumped out to a quick lead in the top of the first inning with a leadoff home run by Anthony Huezo. A two-run triple by DJ Newman then put Fayetteville ahead 3-0 after a half inning.

Delmarva answered in the bottom of the first with an RBI double by Raylin Ramos, followed by a two-run single by Edwin Amparo, tying the score at three after an inning.

Fayetteville reclaimed the lead in the top of the fourth on an RBI double by Anthony Huezo, making it a 4-3 game.

In the sixth, Anthony Huezo struck again, hitting a three-run homer, his first career multi-homer game, giving the Woodpeckers a 7-3 advantage.

The Woodpeckers put the game away for good in the top of the ninth, scoring two more runs on an RBI single by Carlos Cauro and a sacrifice fly by German Ramirez, giving Fayetteville a 9-3 lead.

The Shorebirds' offense was shut down again by Fayetteville pitching, as they were held to just four hits in the game and had none in Jose Serrano's five innings of relief. Delmarva would fall, 9-3.

Jose Serrano (1-1) was the winning pitcher for the Woodpeckers, with Dalton Neuschwander (1-3) taking the loss for Delmarva.

The series continues Saturday as the Shorebirds look to end a three-game losing streak. Brayan Orrantia gets the ball for Delmarva against Ryan Forcucci for Fayetteville, with first pitch at 7:05 PM.







Carolina League Stories from May 15, 2026

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