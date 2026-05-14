Shorebirds' Offense Held in Check by Fayetteville in Wednesday Night Loss
Published on May 13, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)
Delmarva Shorebirds News Release
SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (14-21) were defeated by the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (14-21) 5-1 on Wednesday night.
After a scoreless first two innings, the Shroebirds took the lead on a wild pitch when Junior Aybar touched home, making it 1-0 Delmarva.
Fayetteville quickly came back with four runs in the fourth, using a two-run homer by Juan Sierra, an error, and a dropped third strike to take a 4-1 lead.
Hector Salas extended the Woodpeckers' lead to 5-1 in the sixth with an RBI single.
Kailen Hamson had a strong night of relief for the Shorebirds, striking out a career-high 7 batters over 4.1 innings and giving up one run on just two hits.
However, Delmarva's offense managed only one run on four hits as they were shut down by Nick Potter, who allowed one run in four innings. Kellen Oaks struck out six in five scoreless innings to help Fayetteville even the series with a 5-1 win over the Shorebirds.
Kellan Oaks (3-1) earned the win for the Woodpeckers, while Esteban Mejia (0-3) took the loss for Delmarva.
The Shorebirds try to reclaim the series lead on Thursday, with Christian Rodriguez taking the mound against Nick Potter for Fayetteville. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.
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