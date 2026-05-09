Shorebirds Hold off RidgeYaks to Win Third Straight

Published on May 8, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALEM, VA: The Delmarva Shorebirds (13-18) claimed their third consecutive win over the Salem RidgeYaks (13-18) on Friday with a 3-2 victory.

The Shorebirds jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second inning, with a two-run double by Junior Aybar and an RBI single by Braylon Whitaker, taking the early advantage.

Salem responded in the third on a two-out, RBI single by Andrews Opata, making it a 3-1 game.

Christian Rodriguez delivered the Shorebirds' first quality start of the season, throwing a career-high six innings, allowing one run on five hits and no walks.

It remained a 3-1 game entering the ninth after Luis Beltrán threw two scoreless innings in the seventh and eighth.

In the final frame, the RidgeYaks made it a one-run game after an error scored D'Angelo Ortiz. However, Todd Kniebbe retired the next two batters to give the Shorebirds a 3-2 victory, their third win in a row.

The win was awarded to Christian Rodriguez (2-2), the first Delmarva starting pitcher to earn a victory this season, while Todd Kniebbe (2) recorded his second save. The loss went to Salem starter Barrett Morgan (1-1).

The Shorebirds go for a fourth straight win and a series victory on Saturday, with Denton Biller taking the mound against Cole Tolbert for the RidgeYaks. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM.







Carolina League Stories from May 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.