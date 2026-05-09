Banks Leads Charge with Quality Start in Kannapolis' Third Win of Series Friday

Published on May 8, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Kannapolis Cannon Ballers News Release







KANNAPOLIS, NC - The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers rode the wave of more dominant pitching to secure another, 3-2, victory against the Columbia Fireflies Friday night at Atrium Health Ballpark.

With the win, Kannapolis gains more ground in the Carolina League South division, now just one game back of exiting the basement of the division. Columbia drops to now three games under .500, falling in seven of their last 10 games of play in this first half of the season.

RHP Max Banks (W, 1-0) tossed six brilliant innings, allowing just three hits and one run while striking out four Fireflies. Behind Banks, the bullpen held strong. RHP Ryan Schiefer worked out of trouble, pitching a scoreless inning and striking out a pair of batters before RHP Choyce Diffey allowed a solo homer in his one inning but added two K's to the Ballers total. LHP Jordan Morales (S, 1) secured just the second Kannapolis save of the season to take the game in favor of the Ballers.

The Ballers struck first in game four of the series after Abraham Nunez launched a leadoff triple off the right field wall on the first pitch of the game. Javier Mogollon drove him in on the next pitch with a single into right field. Stiven Flores knocked in Mogollon later in the bottom of the first with a slicing single into left center to make it, 2-0, Kannapolis.

Both pitching staffs settled in as the next bit of offense did not come until the sixth inning. The Fireflies finally broke through with an RBI double off the bat of Yandel Ricardo.

The Cannon Ballers secured an insurance run in the bottom of the seventh inning, with Mogollon notching his second RBI of the game on a groundout to score Nathan Archer, extending the lead to, 3-1.

Ricardo cut the lead to just one with a solo homer to left field in the top of the eighth to make it a one-run game, inching the Fireflies closer.

Kannapolis held on in the ninth with Morales earning the save and the Ballers securing at least a series split with the Fireflies, winning this game, 3-2.

The Ballers are back in action Saturday night at Atrium Health Ballpark, with RHP Truman Pauley named as the starting pitcher in game five against the Columbia Fireflies. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

The 2026 Kannapolis Cannon Ballers season is underway at Atrium Health Ballpark! Single-game tickets, season ticket packages, group experiences and 10-game mini plans for the 2026 season are available for purchase now. Call the Cannon Ballers ticket office at (704) 932-3267 or visit kcballers.com for more information.







Carolina League Stories from May 8, 2026

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