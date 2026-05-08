Columbia Fireflies Homestand Preview: May 12-17

Published on May 8, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







COLUMBIA, S.C. - The force is strong with the team as The Fireflies head home to Segra Park to face The Hickory Crawdads (Class-A, Texas Rangers) in a tilt highlighted by Star Wars night Saturday. The Crawdads enter the series in second place in the South Division as the two teams reach the midway point of the first half.

Ticket Links and Information

Miller Lite $2 Tuesday presented by CenterWell Senior Primary Care

Tickets: Tuesday, May 12 at 7:05 pm

It's time for great value and dinner deals at the ballpark. Come to Segra Park and come hungry because hot dogs, popcorn, fountain sodas and 12 oz cans of Miller Lite are available for just $2. Start off the week on a high note with Fireflies baseball. Learn how Seniors can get a free ticket to the game courtesy of CenterWell Senior Primary Care here.

CVETS Dog Days of Summer on a White Claw Wednesday

Tickets: Wednesday, May 13 at 7:05 pm

It's the dog days of summer and you can bring your favorite canine with you to the game tonight! That's right, when you purchase a lawn ticket, your dog gets in FREE. Not a dog-person? No worries-the team still has $5 White Claws available during the game.

Budweiser Thirsty Thursday presented by SC Department of Public Health

Tickets: Thursday, May 14 at 7:05 pm

The Fireflies are bringing back Budweiser Thirsty Thursday with the best drink deal in town. To help celebrate Budweiser's 150th anniversary, Budweisers are available for just $1.50 during the game tonight! It's also reverse night! Normally, we'd tell you that first-but we're getting in spirit because this night, everything is in reverse, starting with us wearing our traditional away jerseys.

Touch a Truck Night presented by E.F. Martin

Tickets: Friday, May 13 at 7:05 pm

Get up close with the big rigs! Kids can explore heavy machinery and trucks on the concourse. Plus, arrive early for a special Hard Hat Giveaway for the first 1,000 fans through the gates.

Star Wars Night presented by O.B One Communications

Tickets: Saturday, May 14 at 6:05 pm

The Force returns to Columbia. Enter for a chance to win tickets to the upcoming Mandalorian & Grogu movie, and enjoy a galactic fireworks show. During the game, you can also enter for your chance to win a Star Wars themed Fireflies jersey. Proceeds from the auction will go to the Make-A-Wish Foundation of South Carolina.

Teacher Appreciation Night presented by Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union

Tickets: Sunday, May 15 at 5:05 pm

We're taking Kids Sunday Funday to the next level this week, thanks to Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union. It's Teacher Appreciation Day and we are honoring seven Midlands teachers for all the hard work they do. We're handing out Neon Apple awards and giving each winner a $250 cash prize. We'll also have pickleball courts set up on the centerfield concourse where fans can test out their skills. Following the game, kids can run the bases thanks to Bang Back Pinball Lounge and the Fireflies will host a full-team autograph session on the field, courtesy of E.F. Martin.

Scouting the Opponent

The Hickory Crawdads are off to an explosive start to the 2026 season. Hickory has been within two games of first place for all of the first 30 games of the year. The Crawdads and Fireflies opened the slate with a three-game series that Hickory took two games to one at L.P. Frans Stadium.

Offensively, top prospects Yolfran Castillo and Paulino Santana have both taken large steps forward this year. The tandem is hitting .280 and have been slotted into the starting lineup most games for the Crawdads. Castillo is the eighth-best Texas Rangers prospect according to MLB Pipeline. Santana isn't far behind in the 22 slot.

The Rangers have one top pitching prospect in Hickory, Tennessee product AJ Russell. Russell has 16 strikeouts and five walks across his first nine innings spanning five starts this year. As a team, the Crawdads are middle of the pack in most hitting categories, but where this team has found its most success is the bullpen. Crawdads relievers have a 4.33 ERA through 151.2 innings, which is the third lowest bullpen ERA in the Carolina League.







Carolina League Stories from May 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.