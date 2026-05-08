Bonet Named Brewers Minor League Pitcher of the Month

Published on May 8, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Wilson Warbirds News Release







WILSON - The Milwaukee Brewers have announced that Warbirds right-handed pitcher Jarrette Bonet has been named the organizations Minor League Pitcher of the Month for April.

Bonet earns the honor in the first month of his professional career. The 20-year-old went 1-1 with a 3.09 ERA (23.1 IP, 8 ER) and 26 strikeouts over 5 starts for Wilson. Bonet posted a 1.16 WHIP for the month, and opponents batted just .222 against him (18-for-81).

Signed by the Brewers last July as a non-drafted free agent out of San Jacinto College (TX), Bonet posted a pair of scoreless starts for the Warbirds in April. He tossed 5.0 scoreless innings with 5 strikeouts on April 11 at Salem (3 H, 2 BB, 5 K, 1 HBP) to earn his first professional win and closed the month with 6.0 scoreless frames on April 29 vs. Salem (2 H, 1 BB, 2 K).

The Warbirds return to action tonight in Fayetteville against the Woodpeckers with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m.

Wilson returns home on Tuesday, May 12, to begin a 12-game homestand. Tickets are available at WilsonWarbirds.com or by calling (919) 269-2287.







Carolina League Stories from May 8, 2026

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