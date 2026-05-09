RidgeYaks Rally Late But Fall to Delmarva, 3-2

Published on May 8, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Salem RidgeYaks News Release







SALEM, Va. - The Salem RidgeYaks (13-18) brought the game winning run to the plate in the ninth inning on Friday night, but their late comeback attempt came up short in a 3-2 loss to the Delmarva Shorebirds (13-18) at Carilion Clinic Field at Salem Memorial Ballpark.

Delmarva scored all three of its runs in the second inning against Salem starter Barrett Morgan. Junior Aybar lined a two-run double into left field to score Jose Perez and Félix Amparo before Braylon Whitaker followed with an RBI single to left, extending the Shorebirds lead to 3-0.

Morgan entered play having allowed just one earned run all season before Delmarva's three-run second inning.

Salem answered in the bottom of the third inning. Enddy Azocar laced a two-out double before Andrews Opata ripped an RBI single into center field to cut the deficit to 3-1.

The RidgeYaks continued to threaten throughout the night, collecting 10 hits, but stranded nine runners on base and finished 2-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

The game remained at 3-1 for much of the night behind a dominant relief outing from Dalvinson Reyes. The right-hander tossed a season-long 4.1 hitless innings while striking out five and allowing just one baserunner via a hit-by-pitch. Reyes entered in the fourth inning and retired seven straight batters at one point while setting down 12 of the 13 hitters he faced overall.

Salem mounted one final push in the ninth inning. D'Angelo Ortiz cranked a one-out double before Ilan Fernandez bounced a single up the middle that skipped past Delmarva shortstop DJ Layton on a throwing error, allowing Ortiz to score and trim the deficit to one. The top of the lineup came to the plate with the tying run aboard, but Delmarva reliever Todd Kniebbe recorded the final two outs to seal the victory.

Opata finished with two hits and Salem's first RBI of the night, while Fernandez, Opata, and Andruw Musett each recorded multi-hit performances.

Morgan (1-1) took the loss despite striking out five over 3.2 innings. The right-hander allowed three earned runs on three hits.

Christian Rodriguez (2-2) earned the win for Delmarva after allowing one run across six innings while striking out five.

Kniebbe collected his second save of the season by recording the final three outs.

With the loss, Delmarva secured at least a split of the six-game series and extended its winning streak to three games.

The RidgeYaks and Shorebirds continue their series on Saturday night at Carilion Clinic Field at Salem Memorial Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Saturday is Pickleball Night at the ballpark, and the first 750 fans through the gates will receive a Salem RidgeYaks pickleball paddle presented by MainStay Suites. Cole Tolbert is scheduled to make his first appearance of the season as the starter for Salem.

Game Notes:

Barrett Morgan allowed a career-high three earned runs after surrendering just one earned run over the first 9.1 innings of his professional career

Dalvinson Reyes tossed four-plus innings for the first time in his career since June 18, 2024 in the Dominican Summer League

Salem left nine men on base and has now stranded 38 runners through the first four games of the series

Andruw Musett went 2-for-3 in his season debut after arriving in Salem earlier this week from High-A Greenville

Salem outhit Delmarva 10-5

Salem pitchers have struck out 10 or more batters in back-to-back games and for the 14th time in the last 16 games this season

Salem has gone two straight games without a stolen base for just the second time this season

Ilan Fernandez went 2-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to four games

Fernandez is batting 8-for-14 (.571) with four extra-base hits over his last five games since May 2







Carolina League Stories from May 8, 2026

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