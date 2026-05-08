BeerMongers Unable to Capitalize in 6-2 Loss to Delmarva

Published on May 7, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Salem RidgeYaks News Release







SALEM, Va. - The Salem BeerMongers (13-17) dropped game three of their series against the Delmarva Shorebirds on Thursday night, falling 6-2 at Carilion Clinic Field at Salem Memorial Ballpark.

After a tightly contested game two on Wednesday night, the Yaks transformed into the Salem BeerMongers for the third time this season and after starting the season 2-0 as the BeerMongers, the Thirsty Thursday magic ran out against the Shorebirds.

The first inning brought some early fireworks. During the second batter of the bottom of the first, Salem catcher Kleyver Salazar was drilled by a 100 mph fastball from starter Esteban Mejia but after a quick conference, home plate umpire Kyran Bacchus deemed it a hit by pitch and forced Salazar to hit again.

Salem Manager Ozzie Chavez in disbelief with the call pleaded his case but was tossed in the bottom of the first.

Salem rallied behind this energy as Salazar reached base on the walk the very next pitch and eventually came around to score on an RBI single from Skylar King. King's ground ball into left field plated Salazar and gave the RidgeYaks an early 1-0 advantage.

Delmarva answered in the second inning when Félix Amparo lined an RBI double into right field to score Andrés Nolaya and even the game at one.

The Shorebirds took control in the fourth inning for good. Raylin Ramos opened the frame with a solo home run to center field to put Delmarva ahead 2-1. Later in the inning, a throwing error against Frederik Jimenez allowed two additional runs to score before Braylon Whitaker added an RBI single to left field to cap a four-run frame and extend the Shorebirds lead to 5-1.

Salem threatened throughout the night, drawing 11 walks and leaving 14 runners on base, but managed just five hits and finished 2-for-13 with runners in scoring position.

The BeerMongers pushed across another run in the eighth inning when Luke Heyman reached on a fielding error by third baseman Edwin Amparo, allowing Anderson Fermin to score and trim the deficit to 5-2.

Delmarva added an insurance run in the ninth on an RBI double from DJ Layton to close out the scoring.

Skylar King drove in Salem's lone RBI hit and finished with one of the BeerMongers' five hits. Salazar reached base four times with a hit and three walks, while Ilan Fernandez drew four walks out of the nine spot in the lineup.

On the mound, Christian Foutch (0-3) suffered the loss after allowing three runs, two earned, across 3.1 innings. Jose Bello provided solid relief, surrendering just two unearned runs over 3.2 innings while striking out two. Griffin Kilander closed the night with two innings of one-run baseball and five strikeouts.

The RidgeYaks and Shorebirds continue their series on Friday night at Carilion Clinic Field at Salem Memorial Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Barrett Morgan will make the start for the Yaks against Christian Rodriguez for the Shorebirds.

Game Notes:

Ozzie Chavez's first inning ejection marked the second ejection in his career as the Salem Manager

Chavez was last ejected on June 7, 2025 against Lynchburg for arguing a ball hit off a batter for Lynchburg on dropped third strike attempt

Salem's 14 runners left on base set a new season high

The last time Salem left 14 or more runners aboard in a home game came on April 23, 2022 vs Charleston

Ilan Fernandez went 0-for-0 while drawing a career high four walks

The four free passes marked the second time this week that a Salem player drew four walks (Andrew Opata, May 5)

With zero recorded at-bats, Fernandez keeps his three game hitting streak in tact

Christian Foutch tossed a career long 3.1 innings as the starter

Anderson Fermin has now reached in seven straight games since April 22

Kleyver Salazar has scored a run in every game of this series so far







Carolina League Stories from May 7, 2026

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