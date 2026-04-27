RidgeYaks Blanked by FredNats 7-0 in Series Finale
Published on April 26, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)
Salem RidgeYaks News Release
SALEM, Va. - The Salem RidgeYaks (10-11) fell into an early hole and couldn't recover from a Fredericksburg Nationals (14-7) offensive surge, dropping a 7-0 decision Sunday afternoon at Carilion Clinic Field at Salem Memorial Ballpark.
With the loss, Fredericksburg claimed the series outright, winning four of six games in Salem. The FredNats also took the final three contests, outscoring the RidgeYaks 32-8 over that stretch.
Right-hander Dalvinson Reyes made the start for Salem. After a challenging season in the Florida Complex League last year, Reyes opened with a clean 1-2-3 first inning and worked around trouble in the second before running into issues in the third.
Four walks to begin the inning forced in the game's first run, and Jacob Walsh followed with a two-RBI double to push the lead to 3-0 before the frame ended.
Fredericksburg added on from there, with an RBI single from Jordan Williams in the fourth, an RBI double by Nick Peoples in the fifth, and a two-run home run from Coy James in the sixth to cap the scoring at 7-0.
Offensively, Salem struggled to generate momentum against the Nationals' pitching staff. The RidgeYaks were held to just three hits, went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position, and left 11 men on base.
Anderson Fermin led the way, going 2-for-3 as part of a strong weekend at the plate. Enddy Azocar recorded the club's other hit.
Out of the bullpen, Barrett Morgan provided length, allowing four hits, two runs, and one walk in his outing. Nicolas De La Cruz also encountered trouble for the first time this season, surrendering two runs on three hits and a walk over 2.1 innings.
Liam Sullivan earned the win for Fredericksburg, tossing three scoreless innings while allowing just one hit.
Salem now hits the road for a six-game series against the Wilson Warbirds at the brand-new Wilson Ballpark. First pitch Tuesday is scheduled for 6:05 p.m., with an Education Day game set for 11:05 a.m. on Wednesday in this North Division matchup.
Game Notes:
Salem was shut out for the first time this season
It marked Salem's first shutout loss since August 19, 2025
The RidgeYaks' three hits tied a season low
Nicolas De La Cruz's streak (6.0 IP) without allowing an earned run to start the season was snapped
Dalvinson Reyes made his Single-A starting debut
Salem left 11 runners on base, the second time this season with 10+ stranded
Salem pitchers have recorded double-digit strikeouts in six straight games
Salem pitchers have issued 7+ walks in each of the last three games
D'Angelo Ortiz went 0-for-3 with a walk, extending his on-base streak to 14 games
Enddy Azocar extended his hitting streak to five games with a third-inning single
Starlyn Nunez drew a walk to extend his on-base streak to 13 games
Carolina League Stories from April 26, 2026
- Fireflies Split Doubleheader, Series with Augusta - Columbia Fireflies
- Polo Shines as Jackets Split Doubleheader - Augusta GreenJackets
- RidgeYaks Blanked by FredNats 7-0 in Series Finale - Salem RidgeYaks
- Howlers Complete Seven-Run Comeback, Walk-Off Crawdads - Hill City Howlers
- FredNats Fly Past Salem 7-0 to Win Series in First Shutout of the Season - Fredericksburg Nationals
- Warbirds Win Finale to End Delmarva's Winning Streak - Delmarva Shorebirds
- Strong Start from Pooser, Late Blast by Gray Lift RiverDogs to Series Win - Charleston RiverDogs
- Wilson Snaps Skid with Win at Delmarva - Wilson Warbirds
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes vs Augusta 4.26 - Columbia Fireflies
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- RidgeYaks Blanked by FredNats 7-0 in Series Finale
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