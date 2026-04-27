Pelicans Drop De-Facto Doubleheader, Swept by Woodpeckers

Published on April 26, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (9-12) lost their fifth and sixth consecutive games to the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (9-12) on Sunday evening at Segra Stadium.

As the rain delay went into effect on Saturday night, the Pelicans held a 5-1 lead in the top of the third.

GAME ONE

In the resumption of Saturday's suspended game, Fayetteville tied the game up at 5-5 in the bottom of the seventh. With one out, Hector Salas walked and then scored on a two-run home run hit by Nehomar Ochoa Jr. (3). Following a strikeout, Brandon Forrester was walked and then moved to second when Kevin Alvarez was hit-by-pitch. The next batter Xavier Neyens lined a game-tying two-run single.

Both teams couldn't break the tie in the ninth inning. In the bottom of the tenth with Forrester starting the frame on second base, Alvarez cranked a walk-off single to give the Woodpeckers the comeback win 6-5.

Before the rain delay, the Birds started the scoring in the top of the first. Alexis Hernandez drew a leadoff walk and then stole second base. After Josiah Hartshorn was plunked, Jose Escobar worked a walk to load the bases. Eli Lovich followed with a two-run single to give the Pelicans a 2-0 lead.

Fayetteville responded in the bottom of the first courtesy of a solo home run from Alvarez (1), which brought the score to 2-1.

Myrtle Beach added to their lead in the top of the third. Hernandez led off the inning with a single. Then Alexey Lumpuy drew a walk. The next batter Hartshorn (3) crushed a three-run home run to extend the Pelicans lead to 5-1.

RHP Leomar Rosario (2-1, 2.38) received the win for Fayetteville, RHP Braylon Myers (0-1, 0.73) was tagged with the loss for Myrtle Beach.

GAME TWO

In the seven inning backend of the twin-bill, Myrtle Beach got off to a fast start. Josiah Hartshorn and Jose Escobar singled. The next batter Eli Lovich reached on a fielding error, that brought home Hartshorn to give the Birds an early 1-0 lead.

The Woodpeckers responded in the bottom of the second. Nehomar Ochoa Jr. singled and then stole second base. After Ochoa Jr. stole third, Kenni Gomez was walked. In the ensuing at-bat, a double-steal was executed, with Ochoa Jr. stealing home to tie the game at 1-1. Yosweld Vasquez singled home Gomez to break the tie 2-1.

Fayetteville tacked on more runs in the bottom of the third. Nick Monistere was hit-by-pitch and then moved to second via a passed ball. Ochoa Jr. followed with a single that moved Monistere to third. The following batter Hector Salas lined an RBI single to increase the lead to 3-1. In the ensuing at-bat, another passed ball moved both runners into scoring position. Then Gomez hit a sacrifice fly to score Ochoa Jr. which gave the Woodpeckers a 4-1 lead. Then Carlos Cauro singled in Salas to move the lead to 5-1.

The Woodpeckers tacked on one more run in the bottom of the sixth. With one out, German Ramirez walked. A batter later, Monistere roped an RBI double to make the score 6-1.

Myrtle Beach scored one run in the top of the seventh. Ty Southisene laced a leadoff triple and then scored on a balk to cut the deficit to 6-2.

RHP Jose Varela (1-1, 5.73) received the win for Fayetteville, RHP Dominick Reid (0-2, 4.91) was tagged with the loss.

Myrtle Beach will have the day off tomorrow before starting a six-game homestand on Tuesday night, April 28 at 6:35 PM against the Columbia Fireflies (Single-A Royals). Both starting pitchers have yet to be announced.

For tickets and more information, visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Tickets







Carolina League Stories from April 26, 2026

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