Myrtle Beach Pelicans Announce Lower Ticket Prices

Published on April 27, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans are thrilled to announce updates to their single game ticket pricing for the 2026 season. Tickets in the Budweiser Bowtie Outfield Deck now start at $10. Additionally, the club has also lowered pricing in the Black's Tire High Tide Grandstand Bleachers. Those tickets will now start at $16. Both of the new price points are inclusive of all fees.

"We've been home to affordable family fun for decades, but now we're taking it to a whole new level,"said Pelicans General Manager Kristin Call said. "We want to provide an avenue for everyone to come out and experience the new era of Pelicans Ballpark."

After undergoing a remarkable facelift this past off-season, the ballpark features a number of upgrades to the fan experience. This includes a brand-new sound system and nearly seven-and-a-half times more LED video than before with new outfield wall LEDs and a new high-tech 2,228-square-foot video board in right field. Additionally, elevated comfort can be found with new seats throughout the seating bowl, including premium mesh seats behind home plate.

In addition to lower ticket prices, the Pelicans offer a variety of food and beverage specials throughout the week to further provide affordable options for fans.

- Tuesdays: $2 Tacos and $3 Tallboys

- Wednesdays: $2.50 Hot Dogs and $1.50 12 oz. cans of Budweiser

- Thursdays: ÃÂ½ Price Beverages - beer (cans and drafts, domestic and premium), wine, canned cocktails, and 24oz. fountain sodas

- Fridays: $25 family meal deal (4 hot dogs, 4 Pepsi fountain drinks, and a bucket of popcorn)

- Saturdays: $2 Michelob Ultra 12 oz. cans, $3 glasses of wine, as well as $25 mega mug mixed drinks

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com, call (843) 918-6000, or visit the Box Office at Pelicans Ballpark. The Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.







Carolina League Stories from April 27, 2026

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