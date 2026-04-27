Howlers Sweep Carolina League Weekly Awards

Published on April 27, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Hill City Howlers News Release







The Hill City Howlers swept the Carolina League Weekly Awards behind outstanding performances from Anthony Martinez and Harrison Bodendorf.

This was the first time any member of the Howlers has won a weekly award this season. In addition, they are the only members of the Cleveland Guardians organization to win awards this week. Milan Tolentino is the only other member of a Guardians-affiliate to win a weekly award this season, taking home the International League Player of the Week Award for his performance from April 13-19.

Anthony Martinez finished the week hitting 7-16 (.438 AVG) with three home runs and eight RBIs. In Tuesday's series opener against the Hickory Crawdads, he finished a double shy of the cycle, also accounting for three RBIs. Martinez drove home a run in every game last series.

The California native also displayed tremendous discipline at the plate, walking five times while only striking out once. This is Martinez's first Carolina League Player of the Week Award in his career.

Harrison Bodendorf dazzled in his lone start on Saturday evening. Despite facing a talented Hickory squad, he threw a 5.2 no-hit innings, accounting for six strikeouts. His lone walk, the last batter he faced, broke up what was a perfect game at that point.

Drafted in the 10th round out of Oklahoma State, Bodendorf has dropped his ERA to 1.56, good enough for third-best in the Carolina League, while also holding the second-best WHIP at 0.81. This was his first Carolina League Pitcher of the Week Award.

The Howlers are on the road this week as the face the Delmarva Shorebirds. Hill City returns home May 5-10 to square off against the Fredericksburg Nationals. Tickets are available at hchowlers.com.







Carolina League Stories from April 27, 2026

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