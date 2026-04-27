Dachshunds, Discounts & Dora: A Week of Fun for Everyone at the Joe

Published on April 27, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Charleston, S.C. - The RiverDogs return to Charleston for their third homestand of the year as they host the Fayetteville Woodpeckers April 27-May 3 at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

The jam-packed slate includes a postgame laser show and an entire weekend at The Joe dedicated to Hispanic culture.

Additionally, as the RiverDogs celebrate America's 250th birthday, the team will be providing unique giveaways to the first 250 fans at the park each night.

A full homestand itinerary is listed below:

Tuesday, April 28, 7:05 p.m. - Dog Day Tuesday, presented by Twisted Tea and Elanco; Wiener Dog Day T-shirt Giveaway

Kick off the week with our second Dog Day of the year, where pups of all shapes, sizes, and breeds are invited to join the fun! This time, we're putting the spotlight on dachshunds with our fan-favorite Wiener Dog Races happening before the game. Those interested can sign up their pups for the race below. The first 500 fans through the gates will also snag an exclusive "RiverWeinies"-themed T-shirt, while the first 250 will also bring home a limited-edition red, white, and blue pet-waste bag holder. Enjoy $2 pup cups and 2-for-1 tickets as part of a week packed with unbeatable deals. Plus, your furry friends can compete all season long in our in-game contests for a shot at being crowned the "Goodest Boy or Girl of the Year," with the ultimate finale set for the final Tuesday home game.

Weenie Dog Race Sign Up - Fill out form

Wednesday, April 29, 7:05 p.m. - Wicked Weed Wiener Wednesday, presented by SC250, Postgame Laser Show

Celebrate America's 250th birthday in unforgettable style at our "Hot Dog Palooza"! Enjoy a can't-miss throwback deal where you can purchase two hot dogs for just 50 cents, an offer unlike anything else in Minor League Baseball, presented by SC250. The ballpark will transform into the ultimate hot dog haven, packed with themed games, fan-favorite character appearances, and plenty of chances to sample our newest specialty dogs, all perfectly paired with festive, patriotic drink options. Be among the first 250 fans through the gates to score a tri-corn hat, then stick around after the final out for a dazzling postgame laser show, complete with synchronized music and video board effects that will light up the night.

Thursday, April 30, 7:05 p.m. - Noche de Cervezas, Thirsty Thursday presented by Budweiser, $1 Beers and Drink Specials

Weekends in Charleston start early at The Joe with Thirsty Thursday, featuring $1 beers and discounted drinks presented by Budweiser. This week adds a vibrant cultural twist with Noche de Cervezas, our celebration of Hispanic culture. Be there as the RiverDogs debut their Perros Santos (Holy Dogs) jerseys for the first time this season, as part of MiLB's Copa de la Diversión event series. The series of uniforms is designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with Minor League Baseball teams' local U.S. Hispanic communities. The party gets started well before first pitch with an early Cinco de Mayo celebration on the AVP, complete with music from DJ ISH. Plus, the first 250 fans through the gates will score a Perros Santos-themed drink koozie. Come early, grab a drink, and kick off your weekend with a fiesta at the ballpark!

Friday, May 1, 7:05 p.m. - Boeing Red Shirt Friday, Fireworks Friday, presented by REV Federal Credit Union

Light up the night with a high-energy celebration set to the rhythm of Latin beats, as the ballpark comes alive with all your favorite Spanish hits. The first 250 fans through the gates will receive glow sticks to keep the party shining all evening long, while the team takes the field in special America 250 jerseys honoring those who serve. Throughout the night, we'll proudly recognize members of the armed forces, leading up to a spectacular postgame fireworks show presented by REV. It's the perfect way to kick off your weekend with an unforgettable evening of music, celebration, and appreciation.

Saturday, May 2, 6:05 p.m. - Vámanos to the Ballpark, Dora the Explorer Night

Get ready for an unforgettable adventure at the ballpark with our -ámonos to the Ballpark!" night, inspired by everyone's favorite explorer! Bring the whole family out for a fun-filled Dora the Explorer-themed celebration, where fans can meet Dora and Boots in person. Be among the first 1,000 kids through the gates to score an exclusive Perros Santos-themed youth backpack, and don't miss out on limited-edition flag pins for the first 250 fans. On the field, the RiverDogs will suit up in specialty Perros Santos Dora jerseys, which will be available for auction after the game. It's an evening full of adventure, excitement, and ballpark fun you won't want to miss! Perros Santos games are presented by MUSC Health and Berkeley Electric Coooperative.

Sunday, May 3, 5:05 PM - MUSC Health Family Sunday, Run Charlie Run 5K

Wrap up the weekend in style at MUSC Family Sunday. Join us for a vibrant celebration honoring Hispanic culture, featuring lively performances that bring energy and tradition to the ballpark. Start your day with the Run Charlie Run 5K, presented by the Marino Family, kicking off right in front of the stadium at 3:00 p.m., looping around Hampton Park, and finishing in unforgettable fashion at home plate. Every registered participant scores a game ticket, replica jersey shirt, a finisher's medal, and two drinks on us during the game, and proceeds from the race go to support the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital. Stick around after the game for more family fun, including kids running the bases and making their own ballpark memories. Perros Santos games are presented by MUSC Health and Berkeley Electric Coooperative.

Tickets for all games are available online at RiverDogs.com. For an upgraded experience, fans can purchase tickets to the inclusive, air-conditioned Segra Club.







Carolina League Stories from April 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.