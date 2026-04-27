Milwaukee Brewers and Wilson Medical Center Announce Team Physician

Published on April 27, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Wilson Warbirds News Release







WILSON, N.C. -- The Milwaukee Brewers and Wilson Medical Center announced today that Dr. Ryan Mitchell, MD will serve as the primary team physician for the Wilson Warbirds during the club's inaugural season.

Dr. Mitchell brings an extensive medical background to the Warbirds, with specialties including:

ACL and Meniscal Tears

Arthroscopic Surgery

Joint Replacement Surgery

Trauma and fracture care

Upper Extremities, including hand, wrist and shoulder repair.

Previously, Dr. Mitchell worked with the athletics department at Santa Clara University, the University of San Francisco, the University of South Alabama and with the San Francisco Giants.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Mitchell to the Warbirds family," said David Lawrence, Warbirds Vice President/General Manager of Business Development & Operations.

"His expertise, professionalism, and athlete-centered approach make him an outstanding addition to our organization. Player health and safety are central to our mission, and Dr. Mitchell's leadership will strengthen that commitment."

Team physicians play a critical role in coordinating care across coaches, athletic trainers, and medical staff, helping guide decisions that balance performance with long-term health.

"I'm honored to join the Wilson Warbirds and support such a dedicated group of athletes and coaches," said Dr. Mitchell. "My goal is to ensure every player has access to the highest level of medical care so they can compete with confidence and stay healthy throughout the season."

Wilson Medical Center is a proud partner with the Wilson Warbirds. To learn more, visit WilsonMedical.com.

Both single-game and group ticket packages for the Warbirds home games are currently on sale and can be purchased by visiting WilsonWarbirds.com or by calling 919-269-2287.







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