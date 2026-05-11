Warbirds Rally Comes up Short in Series Finale

Published on May 10, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Wilson Warbirds News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Fayetteville Woodpeckers scored single runs in the fifth and seventh innings, and the bullpen made the lead stand up as Fayetteville defeated the Wilson Warbirds 7-6 on Sunday afternoon at SEGRA Stadium to earn a series split.

Wilson (15-18) struck first in the opening inning when Handelfry Encarnacion launched a leadoff home run, his sixth of the season, to give the Warbirds a 1-0 advantage.

Fayetteville (13-20) answered immediately in the bottom of the first, erupting for five runs. The rally was capped by a three-run homer from Arturo Flores that put the Woodpeckers ahead 5-1.

Wilson battled back in the third inning, plating four runs to tie the game. A two-run hit from Filippo Di Turi highlighted the rally and evened the score at 5-5.

The deadlock did not last long, as Fayetteville regained the lead in the fifth when Juan Sierra delivered an RBI single. The Woodpeckers added a key insurance run in the seventh against Thomas Conrad (L, 2-2) when Carlos Cauro drove in a run to make it 7-5.

Facing their final three outs, Wilson mounted one last rally in the ninth. Juan Ortuno lined an RBI single to right field to pull the Warbirds within one, but the tying run was left stranded at second base as Jesus Carrera (S, 1) the save and secured the win for Fayetteville.

Charlie Weber (W, 1-1) earned the victory with 1.1 scoreless innings of relief.

Wilson returns home Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. to open a series against the Hill City Howlers. Tickets are available at Wilson Warbirds or by calling (919) 269-2287.







Carolina League Stories from May 10, 2026

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