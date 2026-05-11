Moss Homers, RiverDogs Fall 7-3 to Augusta

Published on May 10, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release







North Augusta, S.C. - The Charleston RiverDogs allowed five unanswered runs in their 7-3 loss to the Augusta Green Jackets on Sunday afternoon at SRP Park.

Charleston finishes the week splitting the series in Augusta, holding a two-game lead over Hickory for first place in the Carolina League South Standings.

Charleston jumped on the board first in the top of the first when Dean Moss demolished an opposite field homer to left to make it 1-0. The homer marked his third of the season and second driven out the other way.

Augusta responded immediately in the bottom of the first when Tate Southisene led off with a homer to left that evened the score at 1-1.

Charleston jumped back out in front in the top of the fourth when Jose Monzon and Daniel Pierce delivered consecutive RBI singles that made it 3-1.

Despite allowing a run in the bottom of the fourth, starter Trey Pooser finished the day strong, allowing just two runs over four frames.

Augusta tied the game in the bottom of the sixth on, a sacrifice fly and took the lead in the seventh on homers from Luis Guanipa and Dalton McIntyre that capped scoring at 7-3.

Augusta right hander Kendy Richard was dominant in relief, finishing the game with five innings where he faced only two batters over the minimum.

With the loss, Charleston fell to 20-13 while Augusta moved to 17-16. After a day off Monday, the RiverDogs return to Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park to begin a six-game series versus the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. First pitch for game one is slated for 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on MiLB.TV and the RiverDogs Broadcast Network.







Carolina League Stories from May 10, 2026

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