Pierce's Go-Ahead Double Leads RiverDogs Past GreenJackets 5-4

Published on May 6, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release









Charleston RiverDogs shortstop Daniel Pierce

(Charleston RiverDogs) Charleston RiverDogs shortstop Daniel Pierce(Charleston RiverDogs)

North Augusta, S.C. - After losing an early lead, the Charleston RiverDogs battled back to earn a 5-4 win over the Augusta GreenJackets on Wednesday afternoon at SRP Park.

Charleston jumped on the board first in the top of the third when Caden Bodine lined an RBI double to left to score Dean Moss and make it 1-0. Bodine finished the day with two hits, and now leads all of Single-A with a .402 batting average.

Later in the frame, Cooper Flemming brought Bodine home with an RBI ground out to first that pushed the lead to 2-0.

Starter Ethan Storm was stout through his first four innings of work, not allowing a run or a hit. However, in the bottom of the fifth, Augusta rallied for three runs against him, capped by a Tate Southisense two-run homer that gave them a 3-2 lead.

Both sides traded scoreless innings through the sixth, until Charleston threatened again in the top of seventh. With one out and runners at first and second, Yirer Garica rolled an RBI single to right that evened the score at 3-3.

In the top of the eighth, Charleston placed runners on first and second after singles from Bodine and Taitn Gray. With one out, Daniel Pierce lined a two-run double to left that pushed Charleston ahead 5-3.

Yereny Teus was fantastic in relief, completing a season-high 2.1 innings of shutout ball. He earned his second win of the year in the process.

Despite tacking on another run in the bottom of the ninth, Mason Nichols stranded the tying run on first base to slam the door on the 5-4 win. He finished his day completing two innings to secure his team-leading fourth save of the year.

With the win, Charleston moved to 18-11 while Augusta fell to 15-14. The two return to SRP Park tomorrow for game three of the series with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on the RiverDogs Broadcast Network.

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Carolina League Stories from May 6, 2026

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