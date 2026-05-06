Bodine Notches Three Hits, RiverDogs Fall 6-3 to GreenJackets

Published on May 5, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release







North Augusta, S.C. - Despite leading past the half-way point, the Charleston RiverDogs fell 6-3 to the Augusta GreenJackets on Tuesday night at SRP Park.

Caden Bodine delivered another strong night at the plate, finishing 3-for-4 with two runs batted in. He has notched three hits or more in five of his 24 games played this season. Tonight also marked his 13th multi-hit performance of the year.

Charleston jumped out in front right out of the gate after Dean Moss led off the game with a walk, and scored on an RBI double from Bodine.

They added on another in the top of the third when Bodine sent a two-out double to left ahead of Cooper Flemming who launched an RBI double that made it 2-0.

Augusta answered back in the bottom of the fifth when Dalton McIntyre belted a two-run homer to left that evened the score at 2-2.

Dominic Fritton provided his strongest start of the season, tossing a career-best five innings. In the process, he allowed just two runs and fanned six, also matching a season high.

After the GreenJackets got to the RiverDogs' bullpen, they rallied for three more runs in the bottom of the sixth to jump in front 5-2.

Both sides traded scoreless innings until the top of the eighth when Bodine poked a two-out RBI single to left that cut the deficit to 5-3.

Augusta responded with one more in the bottom of the same frame to cap scoring at 6-3.

Right hander Aiven Cabral was stellar in bulk relief for Augusta, completing five innings of one-run ball, earning him his fourth win of the season.

With the loss, Charleston fell to 17-11 while Augusta moved to 15-13. The two return to the diamond tomorrow for game two of the series with first pitch slated for 11:05 a.m. Coverage begins at 10:45 a.m. on the RiverDogs Broadcast Network.







Carolina League Stories from May 5, 2026

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