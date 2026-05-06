Myrtle Beach Sneaks Past Crawdads 7-5
Published on May 5, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)
Hickory Crawdads News Release
Hickory, NC - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans used timely hitting to get past the Hickory Crawdads on Tuesday night with a 7-5 victory at LP Frans Stadium.
Myrtle Beach was led by Josiah Hartshorn and Alexis Hernandez, who each collected a trio of hits in support of winning pitcher Victor Zarraga (2-1). Jose Escobar's two-run homer in the sixth put the Pelicans ahead for good, giving Myrtle Beach a 5-4 advantage.
For Hickory (16-12), Wady Mendez and Marcos Torres each homered, while Yolfran Castillo and Hector Osorio picked up a pair of knocks in the loss. Mendez's homer was a three-run shot that briefly gave the Crawdads a 4-2 lead in the fourth. Torres's homer-an inside-the-parker in the eighth-was his sixth of the year.
Jordan Henriquez earned his second save of the season for Myrtle Beach (14-14), while Aneudis Mejia was tagged with the loss for Hickory, falling to 1-3.
Aidan Deakins takes the mound tomorrow for Hickory at 6 p.m. against Myrtle Beach in the second game of the six-game series.
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Hickory Crawdads pitcher Frank Martinez
Carolina League Stories from May 5, 2026
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