Woodpeckers Grab First Shutout Victory of the Season

Published on May 5, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







Fayetteville, NC - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (11-17) dominated in all facets of the game on Tuesday night, homering four times and holding the Wilson Warbirds (12-16) to two hits from the mound in a 6-0 shutout in the series opener at Segra Stadium. The win marked Fayetteville's eighth in a row inside the home ballpark.

Half of Fayetteville's runs scored in a power-plagued first inning facing Wilson starter Jarrett Bonet (L, 1-2). Xavier Neyens swatted a solo homer into the visiting bullpen and two batters later Nehomar Ochoa Jr. connected for a solo shot. Neyen extended his team-high totals with six homers and 18 RBI on the big fly. Arturo Flores capped the rally with an RBI single to the right-field wall for a 3-0 lead.

Ryan Verdugo (W, 1-1) was untouchable over five innings. The righty who pitched five hitless innings on the road last week in Charleston did so again at home, blanking the Warbirds over five frames and allowing just two baserunners on walks. The former 12th round pick out of Cal State Bakersfield only pitched in four games during 2025, and now has a 1.29 ERA over his first five games of the 2026 season.

Leadoff man Kevin Alvarez added to the lead with a two-run homer to center field in the top of the fifth that chased Bonet from the game. Juan Sierra capped the 6-0 final with a solo homer off of Tanner Perry in the sixth inning.

Jose Varela set down the side in order in the sixth and turned the game over to Jagger Beck in the seventh. Beck lost the no-hitter bid on a single surrendered to Luis Lameda in the top of the seventh, but still completed Fayetteville's first shutout of the season with a scoreless eighth and ninth.

The Woodpeckers will turn around quickly and play at 11:05 AM on Wednesday morning for the second Education Day game of the year. Fayetteville is scheduled to start RHP Nick Potter opposite Wilson's RHP Carlos Carra.

Full Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/827274/final/box







Carolina League Stories from May 5, 2026

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