Perez and Weber Pitch Gem in Woodpeckers Third Straight Win

Published on April 23, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







Fayetteville, NC - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (6-12) broke out to a quick seven-run lead in the first three innings on Thursday night and dominated on the mound the rest of the way, securing their third straight win over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (9-9) in a 7-1 final at Segra Stadium.

Pelicans' starter Kevin Camacho (L, 0-1) struggled to control the zone and did not escape the first inning. Zach Cole, on MLB rehab assignment, drew a leadoff walk, Josh Wakefield singled, the Nick Monistere and Juan Sierra drew consecutive walks for a 1-0 lead. A throwing error from catcher Jairo Diaz down the left field line then allowed two more to score, and Yosweld Vasquez capped the four-run first with an RBI groundout.

David Bracho was called upon from the bullpen to get the final out of the first inning, and surrendered a pair of runs in the second on back-to-back two-out doubles from Monistere and Sierra.

Nehomar Ochoa Jr. capped Fayetteville's early offensive breakout with a solo homer deep over the left-center field wall in the third inning, his second of the season that supplied a 7-0 lead.

On the mound Javier Perez (W, 1-1) put together a career night. With run support behind him, the 22-year-old from Mexico pitched the first quality start of his career, completing six innings while striking out seven. He surrendered an unearned run in the fifth and rebounded by striking out the side in order in the sixth inning.

Charlie Weber (SV, 1) took over relief duties in the seventh inning and also put together a career performance. The former St. Louis University pitcher struck out six and set down all nine hitters he faced across three perfect frames. Perez and Weber held Myrtle Beach to just three hits on the night.

The Woodpeckers are out to a season-best three-game winning streak and will look to grab their first series victory of the season on Friday night. RHP Gabel Pentecost is projected to start for Fayetteville opposite LHP Victor Zarraga. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/827280/final/box







Carolina League Stories from April 23, 2026

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