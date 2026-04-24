Delmarva Scores Early En Route to Victory over Wilson
Published on April 23, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)
Wilson Warbirds News Release
SALISBURY, M.D. - The Delmarva Shorebirds jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, defeating the Wilson Warbirds 7-3 on Thursday night at Purdue Stadium.
Delmarva (6-12) struck first in the opening inning against Jarrette Bonet (L, 1-1). Raylin Ramos doubled to centerfield, driving in Joshua Liranzo to give the Shorebirds a 1-0 advantage.
The lead grew to 3-0 in the third inning thanks to a Jordan Sanchez triple and an RBI single from Liranzo.
Delmarva added two more runs in the fourth, capitalizing on a double steal and a wild pitch to extend the lead to 5-0.
Wilson (7-11) scored its lone run in the fifth inning when Pedro Ibarguen singled home Yannic Walther, cutting the deficit to 5-1.
Brandon Downer (W, 1-0) earned the win with three innings out of the bullpen.
The Shorebirds added insurance in the seventh inning. Ramos delivered his second hit and RBI of the night with a single to center, and Luis Almeyda followed with another RBI single to push the lead to 7-1.
In the ninth, the Warbirds pushed across a pair of runs when Frederi Montero tripled home Jose Anderson and Luis Lameda followed with a groundout for the final margin of 7-3.
The series continues Friday night at 7:05 p.m. Wilson will send right-hander Carlos Carra (0-3, 11.74 ERA) to the mound, while Delmarva counters with left-hander Caden Hunter who will make his professional baseball debut.
Carolina League Stories from April 23, 2026
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- Delmarva Scores Early En Route to Victory over Wilson - Wilson Warbirds
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