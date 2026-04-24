Hammond Extends On-Base Streak to 17 Games in Win

Published on April 23, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Columbia Fireflies pitcher Hiro Wyatt

(Columbia Fireflies) Columbia Fireflies pitcher Hiro Wyatt(Columbia Fireflies)

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Josh Hammond extended his Carolina League-best on-base streak to 17 games as the Fireflies cruised to an 8-1 victory over the Augusta GreenJackets Thursdsay evening at Segra Park.

Ivan Sosa broke through for the Fireflies in the bottom of the third inning. After Stone Russell drew a walk, Sosa hammered his third round-tripper of the season to grnat Columbia a 2-0 lead. Columbia added an extra run in the bottom of the fourth. Hyungchan Um muscled a double down the right field line to lead-off the inning. After that, Yandel Ricardo bunted him to third and on a throwing error Um scurried home to increase the Fireflies lead to 3-0.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Josh Hammond knocked a one out single into right field to extend his on-base streak to a Carolina League-best 17 games and to increase his hitting streak to eight games.

Hiro Wyatt closed out the game with 4.1 scoreless innings. Columbia's starter struck out six GreenJackets before handing the ball to Andy Basora (W, 1-2) and the Fireflies bullpen. Basora spun 2.2 scoreless innings with six strikeouts to keep Columbia in front. Jhon Reyes closed out the game with two innings without an earned run. He did allow a single run in the ninth inning to breakup the shutout.

Late in the game, Columbia charged ahead. Roni Cabrera reached on a two-base error to start the sixth inning and after a Jhosmmel Zue walk, the two executed a double steal to grow Columbia's lead to 4-0. Next, Henry Ramos singled up the middle to score Zue and make it 5-0.

In the seventh, Columbia started with back-to-back walks and then eeked across three hits and a sacrifice fly to add three to increase their lead to 8-0. Henry Ramos etched three more hits into his stat column. The outfielder has seven hits across his last two games-the lone pair of games where he has led off for Columbia.

Landon Beidelschies (L, 0-2) allowed three runs through five innings and was on the hook for the loss for Augusta. Luis Arestigueta allowed five runs (three earned) through two innings to put Augusta into an eight-run rut heading into the eighth frame.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Augusta GreenJackets tomorrow night at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Michael Lombardi (1-0, 2.63 ERA) takes the bump for Columbia and Augusta counters with RHP Ethan Bagwell (1-0, 2.55 ERA).

Tomorrow night is the start of the Fireflies 10th Anniversary Weekend Celebration. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a commemorative 10th Anniversary lapel pin. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

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Carolina League Stories from April 23, 2026

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